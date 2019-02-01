A Buckhead bakery owner received the surprise of a lifetime when she was presented with four tickets to Super Bowl LIII.
Shawn Brown received the tickets from "Good Morning America" on Channel 2 Action News Friday morning.
Channel 2's Berndt Peterson spoke with Brown, who opened Cheesecaked Creamery after her son was killed by a drunk driver. Brown survived the crash and moved to Atlanta.
Brown, a Los Angeles native and Rams fan, revealed she has never even been to an NFL game before.
Buckhead Baker gets Super surprise from a Good Morning America! 4:55 pic.twitter.com/7cyunLFfzY— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) February 1, 2019
