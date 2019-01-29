-
Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks during Rams media availability for Super Bowl LIII at the Marriott Atlanta Buckhead on January 29, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)16
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Center David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)16
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 28: Running back Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams talks to the media during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night at State Farm Arena on January 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)15
ATLANTA - Several key players and coaches in the 2019 Super Bowl have ties to Atlanta and north Georgia.
Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay grew up in Atlanta and went to Marist.
McVay, the youngest head coach in NFL history, has been asked a lot about coaching the Super Bowl in his hometown.
Los Angeles Rams superstar Todd Gurley played his college ball at the University of Georgia.
The star running back told reporters at Super Bowl Opening Night that he "went to the best school in the world."
New England Patriots' offensive lineman David Andrews grew up in Gwinnett County and also went to Georgia.
Andrews, who's playing in his third-consecutive Super Bowl this weekend, got off the team plane Sunday afternoon wearing an Atlanta Braves hat.
