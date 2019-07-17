0 Secrets and savings for your family on Braves game day!

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves are now in their third season at SunTrust Park, but there are still many unique game day offerings fans have yet to discover.

SunTrust Park has been more than a ballpark since opening in 2017. The stadium is tucked into a larger development, The Battery Atlanta, which has places to eat, shop and be entertained year-round.

Whether it’s inside SunTrust Park or outside the gates throughout The Battery Atlanta, fans will find free activities designed to get fans physically involved in the game day experience. With so many different attractions for all ages, including free music performances, an energetic drumline and water fountains for the kids to cool off on a hot day, fans can find something new they haven’t tried before.

There's also plenty of ticket specials, giveaways and freebies that make a day at SunTrust Park one of the most budget-friendly entertainment options in metro Atlanta. Over one-third of the tickets at the ballpark are priced at a reasonable $20 or less.

Whether you head to the stadium to cheer on some of the top players in the league, take in the Friday night fireworks or try out the new Blooper Burger, here's how to make the most of your visit this summer.

THE FREEBIES

SunTrust Park has a little something for everyone, but with all the freebies they have to keep kids busy before the first pitch, it's clear the park was built with families in mind.

Everyone can get in on this goodie: Save money on concessions by bringing your own. Every ticket holder can bring their own food and one bottle of water into the stadium inside a clear, gallon-sized plastic bag.

Outside the gates, in the Plaza in The Battery Atlanta, the Heavy Hitters drumline and the ATL Breakers perform before every game. While you're in the plaza, you're sure to run into the Home Depot Tools, who are available to snap a pic or high-five excited fans.

The coolest part of the plaza? Most kids would probably say it's the splash pad. If the sun is out, there's bound to be little ones cooling off in the fountains. Pack a towel and a change of clothes for this attraction, and possibly save the splash pad for a post-game treat.

If you're having a family outing and want to maximize your time and stretch your dollar, consider heading to the ballpark on Family Sunday. There are kids-only giveaways at the gate, and kids ages 4 to 14 are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases like the pros. If you arrive early enough, you'll have the chance to get a few alumni autographs from a panel of Braves legends.

Inside the gates, there's also Hope and Will's Sandlot, a first-of-its-kind, high-tech kid's zone complete with a zip line, a rock-climbing wall and carnival-style games. While the kid's zone usually requires low-priced tokens to play on game days, it's totally free Sundays.

If you've got true baseball fans on your hands, sign them up for a Kids Club Rookie Membership which includes a Braves passport and lanyard and the chance to earn rewards for attending home games, as well as invitations to exclusive Kids Club events.

Don't have kids? You can still get in on the freebies. On Saturdays, fans can enjoy free live music on the plaza stage before games and live DJs when the game ends.

THE SAVINGS

The Braves have some of the most affordable professional sports tickets around, but they still offer several ways to save for the budget-conscious fan.

T-Mobile Value Pack: With the Braves T-Mobile Value Pack, you can get a ticket, a snack and a drink for as low as $15.

Drink Rail Ticket Package: The Drink Rail Ticket Package gets you the most cost-effective admission and is perfect if you want to hang out at the ballpark but don't want to be tethered to your seat during the game. For only $20, you get a general admission ticket into the game plus $10 added value to use toward concessions or retail almost anywhere in the ballpark.

Military and First Responders Discount: As a way to give thanks for their service, the Braves offer active, retired, reserve and veteran military personnel, as well as first responders, $10 off seats in the Terrace Infield and Home Run Porch, along with 50% off seats in the Grandstand Reserved seating locations for all regular season home games.

All-Star Atlanta Braves Kids Club Membership: When your kid is ready to upgrade from their Rookie membership, the All-Star membership is just $25 and includes an exclusive Ronald Acuña Jr. Kids Club jersey, a Braves drawstring bag, BLOOPER the mascot socks, VIP Access to Kids Run the Bases, BOGO tickets and more.

Coca-Cola Wednesdays: Score $15 tickets in the Home Run Porch for any Wednesday game during the regular season. Tickets are subject to seat availability and are only available here.

THE SECRETS

Some of the very best offerings at SunTrust Park may not even be on your radar. Here are a few pro-tips for turning your trip to the ballgame into an outing to remember.

Didn't think to bring a glove? No worries. The Mizuno Glove Experience allows fans of all ages to rent a baseball glove for $1. As long as you return your glove after the game, you get your dollar back.

Monument Garden is a free and beautiful museum featuring historical tributes to the Atlanta Braves. Boasting an impressive array of memorabilia, statues and sculptures, Monument Garden is a marvel for adults and kids alike.

Enter the stadium early on Saturdays and watch both teams during batting practice for the low, low price of free. The music played during practice is a playlist hand-selected by a player.

For $20, die-hard Braves fans can take a behind-the-scenes tour of SunTrust Park that makes stops in typically off-limits areas like the dugout and the press box.

For beer enthusiasts, the Terrapin Taproom (which you can access from both inside and outside the park) serves a version of their light, aromatic flagship IPA, the Hopsecutioner -- aptly renamed the Chopsecutioner -- aged on Mizuno bat chips.

The sky above SunTrust Park lights up with a free fireworks show after every Friday night game, and each show is different.

Want to make a day of it at SunTrust Park? Bowl a game at Punch Bowl Social, take some cuts at the Mizuno Experience Center and grab a bite at one of over 15 restaurants located in The Battery Atlanta -- all before first pitch!

After the game, check out one of the free post-game concerts this season, featuring AWOLNATION and Cold War Kids, Zach Williams and Steve Aoki.

This article was written by The Atlanta Braves.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.