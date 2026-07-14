Sports

Jordan Walker spoils Philly’s Kyle Schwarber party, rallies to win Home Run Derby

By DAN GELSTON, Associated Press
All Star Home Run Derby Baseball St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker tosses his bat as he competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By DAN GELSTON, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — St. Louis outfielder Jordan Walker played spoiler in Philadelphia and homered on his last five swings to knock off Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and silence the Philly boo birds in the final round, becoming the first Cardinal to win the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Schwarber hit 11 homers during his 15-swing turn in the final round. Philly fans, who booed everyone but Schwarber and Bryce Harper throughout the night, quietly headed toward the exits when Walker's winning shot soared over the left field wall.

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