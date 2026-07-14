Jordan Walker spoils Philly’s Kyle Schwarber party, rallies to win Home Run Derby

PHILADELPHIA — St. Louis outfielder Jordan Walker played spoiler in Philadelphia and homered on his last five swings to knock off Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber and silence the Philly boo birds in the final round, becoming the first Cardinal to win the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Schwarber hit 11 homers during his 15-swing turn in the final round. Philly fans, who booed everyone but Schwarber and Bryce Harper throughout the night, quietly headed toward the exits when Walker's winning shot soared over the left field wall.

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