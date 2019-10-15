0 Reviewing Atlanta United's wins against New England

Atlanta United will host New England on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the first round of the MLS playoffs. Kick off is at 1 p.m.

Atlanta United defeated New England in its previous two meetings this season. The Five Stripes won 2-0 in Foxborough, Mass. and 3-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium slightly less than two weeks ago.

Reviewing the games:

Atlanta United 2, New England 0

The win was the team's first in five games to start the MLS season. It came back in April on a beautiful night in New England.

Ezequiel Barco scored both goals in the first meeting. The first was an easy tap-in after good work by Hector Villalba in the 29th minute.

The second was a fantastic shot in the 49th minute after more good work by Villalba.

"Those goals are for him," Barco said of Villalba after the game. "He made a great run to set up the first goal."

The starting lineup for Atlanta United (4-2-3-1): Brad Guzan, Michael Parkhurst, Miles Robinson, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Brek Shea, Jeff Larentowicz, Eric Remedi, Julian Gressel, Darlington Nagbe, Villalba and Josef Martinez.

Atlanta United out shot New England 19-7 overall, 8-1 on target. Atlanta United won the duels, 76-52.

Atlanta United 3, New England 1

This one was a bit more recent.

Atlanta United survived a scare early when Brad Guzan stopped a one-one-one and then bounced back with a smart goal by Darlington Nagbe in the third minute, answered by Cristian Penilla in the eighth, and then Josef Martinez (49th) and Julian Gressel (57th) put away the game.

"The way we played, I was quite satisfied," Atlanta United manager Frank de Boer said. "The first half we started quite well. The only thing we didn't do was score the second or third."

The starting lineup for Atlanta United (3-4-2-1): Brad Guzan, Franco Escobar, Miles Robinson, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Julian Gressel, Justin Meram, Jeff Larentowicz, Darlington Nagbe, Emerson Hyndman, Ezequiel Barco and Josef Martinez.

Atlanta United out shot New England 20-18 overall, 10-4 on target.

Atlanta United won the duels, 40-36.

This article was written by Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.