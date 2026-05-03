Reports: Man United great Alex Ferguson taken to hospital after feeling unwell at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United great Alex Ferguson was reportedly taken to the hospital after feeling unwell ahead of his former team's Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday.

The iconic former United manager was at Old Trafford for the match, but left before kickoff.

Host broadcaster Sky Sports said the 84-year-old Ferguson was “conscious” and had “precautionary checks.”

The BBC said it was not an emergency situation.

In 2018 Ferguson suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent emergency surgery, before making a recovery.

Ferguson frequently attends home matches and was pictured on social media at the stadium earlier in the day.

The Associated Press has contacted United and Ferguson's representative for comment.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with United and two Champions Leagues during a trophy-laden 26-and-a-half years at the club. In total he won 28 major titles with United.

He retired in 2013 having won the last of his 13 league titles.

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