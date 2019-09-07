0 Julio Jones agrees to contract extension, becomes highest-paid WR

It appears Julio Jones will be a Falcons for life – or at least for the foreseeable future.

The long-awaited contract extension is nearly completed, a league source told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Saturday. NFL.com's Tom Pelissero was the first to report the near deal, which may well be official later today.

It's none too soon as the Falcons open the regular season at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

"I don't know," Jones said when asked if during this weekly press conference on Thursday whether he'll definitely play no matter what. "What I'm trying to do is be ready. You know what I mean. It's not if I'm going to play or if I'm not going to play. I'm trying to be out there regardless. I'm coming back from injuries and things like that, but the ultimate thing is being ready when my number is called."

NFL.com and ESPN are reporting the deal is three years and worth $66 million guaranteed. That would make Jones the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Meanwhile, in the NFL... Falcons receiver Julio Jones gets a nice extension ⬇️ 💰🏈 https://t.co/J6eCKNmM2o — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) September 7, 2019

Falcons, WR Julio Jones finalizing three-year extension worth roughly $66M, making him the league's highest-paid WR. (via @TomPelissero + @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/1TIQQMMB9g — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2019

Jones was working at less than half speed during the opening portion of the practice Thursday. He was not listed on the injury reports.

The wide receiver market shifted when the Saints signed Michael Thomas to a five-year, $96.25 million deal that has the potential to surpass the $100 million mark. The 26-year-old Thomas, a second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2016 has three 1,000 yard seasons to start his career and was an All-Pro last season.

The Falcons wanted to have a deal in place before the opener.

"It's our goal and their goal as well to get it done before the start of the season," Falcons owner Arthur Blank told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 26.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders over the offseason. He was waived on Saturday. The Falcons, like much of the NFL, were closely monitoring the situation as Brown's renegotiated contract called for $54.1 million, with $30.1 million guaranteed, to temporarily set a new bar at the position. The Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $54 million extension on Friday.

Jones did not participate in offseason activities in 2018 and settled on a contract adjustment before the start of training camp. The Falcons agreed to improving Jones' contract after it was adjusted July 27, 2018.

CBS Sports NFL business analyst Joel Corry, over the offseason, projected that Jones' deal would take on $60 million of new money over three years.

"You take his base salary down to the league minimum and give him a $20 million signing bonus," Corry said.

The Falcons reportedly restructured Jake Matthews and Ricardo Allen deals to make room for Jones' deal earlier this week.

This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.