0 Clemson-Texas A&M, LSU-Texas highlight college football on Channel 2

While it may have not looked like a stacked schedule, the opening week of college football saw its fair share of upsets and exciting games.

Georgia State shocked Tennessee at home. Auburn put together a remarkable comeback behind a true freshman quarterback against Oregon. Jalen Hurts dazzled in his first start for Oklahoma.

So what does Week 2 have in store for college football fans? The good news is Week 2 has more top 25 matchups than last week, including these games you can watch only on Channel 2.

[RELATED: Geoff Collins makes his home debut as Georgia Tech coach against USF]

Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State, Noon on Channel 2

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell will face off against his former program when the Bearcats play No. 5 Ohio State in Columbus.

Fickell played at Ohio State in the 90s and coached the defense from 2002 until he took the Cincinnati job in 2016.

"I think it's unique. I don't want to avoid the question and say you don't think about it. But the reality is that as a competitor, you wipe your emotions away no matter what the situation," Fickell told the Associated Press.

Cincinnati will bring some confidence to Ohio Stadium after it picked up a 24-14 win over UCLA in Week 1, especially safety Ja'Von Hicks. The sophomore recovered a fumble and forced an interception against the Bruins.

The Bearcats defense will have tough matchup against Justin Fields. The former Georgia quarterback looked impressive in his first start for the Buckeyes in Week 1.

Fields, who transferred and was granted eligibility by the NCAA to play this season, finished 18 of 25 with 234 yards and four touchdowns.

[RELATED: Georgia to dedicate field to legendary coach Vince Dooley ahead of home opener]

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson, 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

If history decides to repeat itself, then today's game between No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 1 Clemson is one you don't want to miss.

The Aggies scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and nearly sent the game to overtime last season. But a missed two-point conversion helped Clemson escape with a 28-26 win en route to a national championship.

Both teams are prepared for a quarterback duel between Trevor Lawrence and Kellen Mond. Mond lit up the Clemson defense for 430 yards and three touchdowns last year.

"One of the reasons he had that performance was the guys around him played well," head coach Jimbo Fisher said. "But Kellen's a leader. He needs to play well for us and the decisions that are being made. Make great decisions, be accurate with the ball."

On the defensive side, the Aggies will have their hands full trying to stop not only Lawrence, but Travis Etienne, too. The running back rushed for 205 yards and scored three touchdowns against Georgia Tech in Week 1.

No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas, 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2

When Texas defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, it was the breakthrough that Longhorns fans had been waiting for. But is No. 9 Texas officially back?

The Longhorns look to further that case when they host No. 6 LSU on Saturday Night Football on ABC. It is the first time LSU and Texas will meet since the 2003 Cotton Bowl.

Texas coach Tom Herman is 2-0 against SEC schools in his tenure.

"It's not my job to judge what conference is better than the other," Herman said. "Conferences are great in terms of geographical regionalization, but beyond that I don’t know if anybody’s qualified to say which one’s better or worse than another. Play the games.”

In a dominating win against Georgia Southern, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow tied a single-game school record with his five touchdown passes. On the defensive side, LSU only allowed 98 total yards and look forward to the challenge Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger presents this week.

"He's a complete football player. He does a lot of things with his feet. He does a great job with his arm. He makes some great decisions. Excellent scheme, similar to us on offense. He knows where to go with the football," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said.in his weekly news conference.

In the season opener against Louisiana Tech, Ehlinger finished 28 of 38 with 276 yards and four touchdowns.

An interesting stat that is in favor of Texas? In 11 attempts, LSU has never defeated a top 10 non-conference opponent on the road.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.