Report: Newly crowned UFC champ Carlos Ulberg says he lost title belt while celebrating the win

NEW YORK — Carlos Ulberg fought through an injured right knee to capture the light heavyweight title in UCF 327.

He says he lost it hours later, literally.

The 35-year-old from New Zealand defeated Jiri Prochazka in the main event at UFC 327 by knockout this weekend in Miami to become the new champion of the light heavyweight division. He told Fox Sports Australia on Monday that he misplaced his golden title belt while celebrating his victory.

“I’ve lost the belt, bro,” Ulberg told Fox Sports. “Initially after winning, the plan was to not have a drink. But you know how these things go, right? First, someone gives you a champagne to celebrate. Then one thing leads to another and you’re doing shots.”

His knee injury could to keep him sidelined for a year, meaning he will have to give up his champion status anyway, with UCF holding an interim title fight to take his place.

But Ulberg said he's fairly confident his belt will be found before he heads to Las Vegas to get further evaluation from doctors there on his knee. He then plans to spent time at the UFC Performance Institute before returning to New Zealand to be with family.

“I didn’t want to be carrying the belt around so I think it’s still there at the apartment somewhere. One of the boys probably has it in bed with him," Ulberg said.

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