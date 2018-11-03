  • UGA will play for its second straight SEC Championship after defeating Kentucky

    KENTUCKY - No. 6 Georgia will play for SEC Championship after defeating No. 9 Kentucky. 

    For the second year in a row, Georgia will represent the SEC East Division in Atlanta.

    The No. 6 Bulldogs clinched their spot in the SEC Championship with a 34 -17 victory over No. 9 Kentucky in Lexington. The SEC Championship will be held on Dec. 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

    Georgia defeated Auburn in last year’s championship, 28-7, en route to national championship game.

