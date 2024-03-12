Former NHL player leads 2nd group trying to bring expansion team to metro Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A former NHL player is leading a second group that has its sights set on bringing an expansion team back to metro Atlanta.

Anson Carter announced that he and the Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment have formally initiated the expansion process for a team to play in the North Point area of Alpharetta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

SportsNet and Hockey Night in Canada reporter Elliotte Friedman first reported Carter’s announcement Tuesday.

Carter played for eight teams during his NHL career. He currently co-owns the Atlanta Gladiators, the minor league hockey team that plays at Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County.

“I’ve lived in Atlanta since 2009, and I have no doubt that the best league in the world will thrive in its return to Metro Atlanta,” Carter wrote in a statement. “I have been in dialogue with Commissioner Bettman since 2019 about an expansion team returning to the Fulton County Metro Atlanta market, knowing that NHL franchise decisions are exclusively decided by the NHL Board of Governors.”

The push for an expansion team announced by ASE Group is separate from the Gathering at South Forsyth proposal led by local businessman Vernon Krause.

We have a new entrant revealing its desire for NHL expansion. Broadcaster Anson Carter, who scored 202 goals in 674 NHL games, unveils Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group — wishing to bring a team back to Atlanta. Details here: pic.twitter.com/wU15dK4oJw — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 12, 2024

Carter described Alpharetta Sports and & Entertainment Group as a “hockey-first ownership team.” The ASE Group also is partnering with New York Life, a Fortune 100 company, for a potential mixed-use development at the North Point Mall site.

The proposal includes a state-of-the-art arena, practice facilities and a professional-level outdoor stadium for soccer or lacrosse along with residential and retail space. The group did not disclose any financial information in Tuesday’s release.

Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin says the city has worked closely with Carter and his group over the past year. He said that Alpharetta is the “geographic center of the fan base in metro Atlanta” and has easy access to Georgia 400 and MARTA.

“The City of Alpharetta is excited for the possibility to be home to NHL hockey, one of the fastest growing and most exciting sports experiences in the world.” Gilvin wrote in a statement.

Fulton County Commissioner Robb Pitts also supports the ASE Group’s vision.

“I have no doubt the citizens of Fulton County and the Metro Atlanta region will be strongly supportive of professional hockey’s return to our region,” Pitts wrote in a statement.

TRENDING STORIES

This is the second group that is trying to lure an expansion team back to metro Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News first told you last year about local businessman Vernon Krause and his plan to build The Gathering at South Forsyth.

The mixed-used development would include hotels, shops, restaurants and an 18,000-seat arena as its crown jewel with the NHL in mind. It would cost around $2 billion.

Last week, Krause revealed to Klein that he and his wife recently visited New York and met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly about the project and if expansion is possible.

“You know, the encouraging thing is that when we started this deal, we felt like that we were gonna only be able to build an arena and hope that we get the attention in the NHL. And we have the attention of the NHL. Georgia has the attention of the NHL,” Krause said.

“They like our project. But as you know, as you watch interviews, they haven’t made a decision to expand. But if you listen to them, they have told everybody that if they do make that decision, that they’re very interested in Atlanta,” he added.

Krause is expected to attend the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting next week where he says he will answer questions about the project.

The board previously said it would contribute $390 million to the Gathering at South Forsyth, but only if the development team lands a hockey franchise.

“It’s all or nothing in terms of the NHL,” Commissioner Laura Semanson said. “We’re not going to get in and fund just another private event venue. It has to have an NHL team for us to participate.”

EXCLUSIVE: Local developer behind The Gathering says he met with NHL commissioner In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, Vernon Krause, the businessman behind a new arena in Forsyth County, said he met with the NHL commissioner.

©2023 Cox Media Group