FIFA World Cup: Underground Atlanta undergoes glow up ahead of first match

ATLANTA — Underground Atlanta has rolled out a welcome mat for visitors in town for World Cup matches with renovations.

Atlanta real estate company Lalani Ventures, which bought Underground Atlanta in 2020, led the refurbishment of Atlanta’s oldest entertainment district to attract visiting soccer fans and entertainment-seeking locals.

Underground Atlanta has also been approved as an official FIFA Watch Party site.

Added amenities include “introduce a mix of immersive, flexible public-space programming, including enhanced lighting, large-format screens for watch parties, updated planters, new furniture with drink rails and bistro seating, outdoor games, artificial turf for a futsal pitch, overhead shade structures, a performance stage, modular stadium seating, food trucks, and local vendor pop-up shops,” according to a June 9 news release from Underground Atlanta.

The City of Atlanta is partnering with Underground Atlanta on “5 Points Cup,” a 3v3 street futsal tournament at the new Upper Alabama futsal pitch.

Other attractions include a diverse arts district with George F. Baker III, weekly multisensory art and cultural experiences, family-friendly soccer activations with Inter Atlanta FC and eclectic Atlanta performers and businesses.

“The investment in Underground Atlanta is a strong example of how public-private partnerships can activate key civic spaces,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “The improvements not only position Downtown Atlanta to shine on the global stage this summer, but also contribute to long-term economic vitality and year-round community engagement.”

Among the recent changes at Underground Atlanta: The Masquerade, a noteworthy music venue, has recently finished an expansion with the addition of a fourth state. A new restaurant, Underground Diner, opened on June 6.

Underground Atlanta welcomed more than 1.5 million visitors last year.

“The investment in Underground Atlanta is a strong example of how public-private partnerships can activate key civic spaces,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “The improvements not only position Downtown Atlanta to shine on the global stage this summer, but also contribute to long-term economic vitality and year-round community engagement.”

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