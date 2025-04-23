NFL Draft 2025: Which Georgia, Georgia Tech players will hear their names called?

ATLANTA — The NFL Draft starts Thursday on Channel 2 and there will be plenty of local talent hoping to hear their names called over the next three days.

That includes nearly two dozen players from the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech hopes to have a player drafted after no Yellow Jackets were selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. It snapped a four-year streak for Tech.

The Yellow Jackets program has four prospects with tight end Jackson Hawes expected to be the first Tech player off the board.

The Georgia Bulldogs have 17 players who are draft eligible.

The list includes eight offensive players: nearly their entire starting line from last year, their top two receivers, Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett, and starting running back Trevor Etienne who hopes to follow in his brother’s footsteps into the NFL.

But the Georgia defense is where the big stars are. Nine defensive players have declared with Malaki Starks, Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams as the team’s top prospects and likely first-round selections.

You can see which Georgia and Georgia Tech players will hear their names called when the NFL Draft begins live Thursday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo will have special coverage with insight from our NFL insiders starting at 7 p.m.

