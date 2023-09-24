City of Atlanta honors star NBA player with mural during event debuting first signature shoe

ATLANTA — Anthony Edwards, a native of Atlanta and a former University of Georgia standout hosted a free community event as he debuted his first signature shoe with Adidas.

The community event, AE 1 Homecoming featured remarks from Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Georgia State Representative Park Cannon, and Atlanta City Council members Jason Dozier and Matt Westmoreland.

“Today we have the opportunity to commend the one and only Anthony Edwards,” Cannon said during the event. “Anthony Edwards is commended for his outstanding accomplishments.”

Atlanta City Council members followed by making Aug. 5 of every year, Anthony Edwards Day in the city of Atlanta and surprised Edwards with a mural of him and his later mother Yvette, and grandmother, Shirley who both died of cancer in 2015.

“We appreciate all that you do for Oakland City and for Atlanta,” City Councilman Matt Westmoreland said.

In addition to that, Fulton County Commissioners declared September 23, 2023, to be Anthony Edwards Appreciation Day.

The event featured free food from JR Crickets, Soul Vegetarian, and JJ’s Rib Shack. Edwards’ first signature shoe, AE 1 was also on display for members of the community to see up close and in person.

Perhaps the highlight of the event hosted by Edwards and Adidas was the musical performance from Edwards’ brother, Bdifferent, and another Atlanta native, rapper Lil Baby.

Edwards who grew up in the Oakland City community attended Therrell High School before transferring to Holy Spirit Prep. From there the five-star recruit attended the Univerisity of Georgia.

After just one season at UGA, Edwards entered the 2020 draft where the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him as the first overall pick.

The moment UGA’s Anthony Edwards heard his name called as the No. 1 pick in the #nbadraft pic.twitter.com/o6b6CnlscR — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 19, 2020

Edwards recently led the United States national team in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup by averaging 18.9 points per game.

At just 22 years old, Adidas has labeled the Atlanta native as the face of Adidas Basketball.

Adidas told Channel 2 Action News that details on when the shoe will be available in stores will be announced in Dec. 2023.

