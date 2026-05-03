Atllanta Hawks

Robinson fined $50,000, Daniels fined $25,000 for roles in Knicks-Hawks altercation

By The Associated Press
New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 30: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks and Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks fight during the second quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks was fined $50,000 and Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks was fined $25,000, those penalties coming Friday for their roles in an on-court altercation during Game 6 of the teams’ Eastern Conference first-round series.

The incident happened with 4:39 left in the second quarter of the Knicks’ 140-89 series-clinching win on Thursday night. Both players were assessed technical fouls and ejected.

Robinson and Daniels “became entangled while battling for position during a free throw attempt,” the NBA said, and the altercation escalated from there. Robinson merited the larger fine, the league said, because of “his inappropriate post on social media in reference to the incident postgame.”

The fine and ejection will not affect Robinson’s availability for Game 1 of New York’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against Philadelphia.

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