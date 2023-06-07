Atlanta Hawks hire woman on coaching staff, first in franchise history

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks organization has reportedly hired a woman to their coaching staff, the first in franchise history.

Brittni Donaldson will join the coaching staff, according to the organization.

Donaldson played college basketball at Northern Iowa from 2011-2015 and graduated with a statistics and actuarial sciences degree.

After college, Donaldson became a data analyst for a company named Stats. Shortly after that, Donaldson joined the Toronto Raptors in 2017 in the same role.

In 2019, after the Raptors won the NBA Finals, Donaldson was promoted to assistant coach, making her the 10th active female assistant coach in the NBA and the youngest active assistant coach at 26.

In 2021, Donaldson joined the Raptors 905, an NBA G-League team, as a member of their coaching staff. In September 2022 she was hired by the Detroit Pistons as an assistant coach.

An official announcement of the entire coaching staff is expected soon.

