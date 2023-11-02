Atlanta United falls to Columbus Crew in first game of MLS playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Atlanta United dropped its opening game of the MLS Cup Playoffs with a 2-0 loss to the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

The Crew now have a 1-0 series lead over United under the new best-of-three format. Atlanta will have to win on Tuesday night to stay alive in the playoffs.

Atlanta will host Game 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday. If United ties the series up, the Crew will host a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

The good news for United fans is league MVP candidate Thiago Almada can return for Tuesday’s game. The midfielder sat out Game 1 because of a red card he received in the final regular season game.

Almada has recorded 19 assists and 11 goals so far this year for Atlanta.

Kickoff for Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m.

