MLB All-Star Game: Vote for your favorite Braves players and send them to Philadelphia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Voting is now open to send Atlanta Braves players to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

The Braves hosted the 2025 MLB All-Star Game last year. The Philadelphia Phillies will host this year’s midsummer classic on July 14 as part of America 250 celebrations.

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In honor of America’s anniversary, the Braves released 1776-inspired graphics for players you can send to Philadelphia including:

Catcher Drake Baldwin

First baseman Matt Olson

Second baseman Ozzie Albies

Third baseman Austin Riley

Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim

Outfielders Mauricio Dubón, Michael Harris II, and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Designated hitter Dominic Smith

The Braves are also offering a 20% off deal for fans who vote in Phase One. The deal will be available for games between June 7 and July 2 and can be used for up to four tickets.

Fans will have until June 25 at 12 p.m. to cast their votes for Phase 1. The top two-voter getters at each position and the top six outfielders will advance to the final round of voting.

Phase 2 voting will be open from June 29 until July 2 at 12 p.m. Players will submit their ballots June 24-June 28.

MLB will unveil the All-Star starters and full rosters for the American League and National League on July 4.

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