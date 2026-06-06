MLB All-Star Game: Vote for your favorite Braves players and send them to Philadelphia

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Voting is now open to send Atlanta Braves players to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.
The Braves hosted the 2025 MLB All-Star Game last year. The Philadelphia Phillies will host this year’s midsummer classic on July 14 as part of America 250 celebrations.
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In honor of America’s anniversary, the Braves released 1776-inspired graphics for players you can send to Philadelphia including:
- Catcher Drake Baldwin
- First baseman Matt Olson
- Second baseman Ozzie Albies
- Third baseman Austin Riley
- Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim
- Outfielders Mauricio Dubón, Michael Harris II, and Ronald Acuña Jr.
- Designated hitter Dominic Smith
The Braves are also offering a 20% off deal for fans who vote in Phase One. The deal will be available for games between June 7 and July 2 and can be used for up to four tickets.
Fans will have until June 25 at 12 p.m. to cast their votes for Phase 1. The top two-voter getters at each position and the top six outfielders will advance to the final round of voting.
Phase 2 voting will be open from June 29 until July 2 at 12 p.m. Players will submit their ballots June 24-June 28.
MLB will unveil the All-Star starters and full rosters for the American League and National League on July 4.
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