Braves sign former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen to minor league deal in ongoing search for a veteran bat

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves signed former NL MVP outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a minor league contract on Friday in their ongoing search for a veteran who can provide offensive help.

The 39-year-old McCutchen was released by the Texas Rangers on May 27 after he hit .192 in 37 games as a designated hitter, pinch hitter and outfielder.

The NL East-leading Braves (50-35) signed first baseman Carlos Santana, 40, to a minor league deal last week. McCutchen, the 2013 NL MVP with Pittsburgh, is expected to soon report to Triple-A Gwinnett. On Thursday, another veteran first baseman, Rowdy Tellez, was designated for assignment as rookie shortstop Jim Jarvis was recalled from Gwinnett.

McCutchen played his first nine seasons in the majors with the Pirates and earned five straight All-Star berths from 2011-15 while becoming one of the team’s most popular players. After stints with five other teams from 2018-22, he returned to the Pirates for the 2023-25 seasons.

In 2025, McCutchen hit .239 with 13 homers and 57 RBIs in 135 games before becoming a free agent. He is a career .271 hitter with 333 homers, 1,157 RBIs and 220 stolen bases in 2,299 games.

Braves manager Walt Weiss said McCutchen is “one of the most respected players in the game. ... He’s a pretty cool name to have in a Braves uniform.”

Weiss said McCutchen will be a good leader for young players. “He’s going to impact any room he’s in,” Weiss said.

The Braves on Friday also recalled right-hander Anthony Molina, activated left-hander Danny Young (elbow) from the injured list and optioned right-hander James Karinchak to Gwinnett. Right-hander Ian Hamilton was designated for assignment.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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