Metro Atlanta city kicks off fireworks early for July Fourth

TUCKER, Ga. — Thousands filled the streets to watch the amazing display in Tucker Friday along Main Street.

Fireworks light up the night. How one metro Atlanta city is celebrating America’s 250th birthday, LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

And while the celebration is held on July 3, that was not always the plan.

Ten years ago, there was a mixup with the date, and the fireworks were held a day early. The tradition stuck.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks spoke to many people who said the celebration this year was extra special.

Chairs were set up around 9 a.m.

“This is the big one. This, I mean, gosh, like wow, this is America we are going to celebrate,” Tucker resident John Dallas said.

“It’s just fun because there are so many places you can eat and hang out and stay and watch,” Helene McSorley said.

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