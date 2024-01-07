Atlanta Braves

Braves sign former Mets utility infielder Luis Guillorme to $1.1 million, 1-year deal

By The Associated Press

Division Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves added depth to their bench on Friday by signing former New York Mets utility infielder Luis Guillorme to a $1.1 million, one-year deal.

The 29-year-old Guillorme spent the last six seasons with the Mets, playing second base, shortstop and third base. He hit .224 in 54 games last season. He has a career .261 batting average.

Guillorme appeared in a career-high 102 games in 2022, hitting .273 and making 61 starts at second base.

Guillorme will compete with David Fletcher, acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Dec. 8, for a bench spot.

Atlanta traded infield prospect Vaughn Grissom to Boston for left-hander Chris Sale last week. The team announced Thursday that Sale agreed to a $38 million, two-year deal.

The Braves also announced they signed right-hander Huascar Ynoa to a one-year, $825,000 deal, avoiding arbitration. Ynoa, who missed the 2023 season following elbow surgery, could compete for the No. 5 spot in the rotation or a long relief role.

Ynoa was 4-6 with a 4.05 ERA in 2021, when he started 17 games but had his season shortened when he punched a bench following a poor outing and suffered a fracture in his right hand. He made only two starts in 2022.

