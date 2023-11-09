Braves players share tributes after Ron Washington named manager of Los Angeles Angels

ATLANTA — Tributes are pouring in after the news of the departure of former Braves third base coach Ron Washington exits to become the manager of the Los Angeles Angels.

The news was made official on Wednesday after the team posted took to social media to announce Washington was their guy.

OFFICIAL: the Angels have hired Ron Washington as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/NGWV6X10PW — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) November 8, 2023

Multiple players took to social media to express their feelings toward Ron Washington and the impact he’s had on their career.

“Wash helped me become the player I am today,” second baseman Ozzie Albies wrote. “He was always there for me and supported me in so many different ways. I’ll always be thankful to have had this time to work with him. Thank you Wash for everything. God Bless You. Braves Country will miss you.”

Star third basemen Austin Riley also posted a tribute to Washington.

“They don’t make another Ron Washington!” he wrote. “Thank you for molding me into the player I am today! Forever grateful!”

Catcher, Travis d’Arnaud also thanked Washington for the ‘moment’ and ‘memories.’

“You never know the power of a moment, until it becomes a memory.” Love you Wash. Hope for nothing but the best always,” he wrote.

On behalf of Braves Country, THANK YOU Wash! pic.twitter.com/WrptW4FsnD — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 8, 2023

