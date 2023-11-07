Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. named National League MVP finalist

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. has been named one of three finalists for National League Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season.

Acuña had a record-breaking season for the Braves, becoming the first player to finish a season with 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases.

The other two finalists for the award include former Brave Freddie Freeman and his Los Angeles Dodgers teammate, Mookie Betts.

Acuña is considered the favorite to win the award, but both Freeman and Betts had tremendous seasons as well.

Acuña wasn’t the only member of the organization named a finalist for a major award, as team manager Brian Snitker was named a finalist for National League Manager of the Year.

Snitiker and the Braves finished the season with an MLB-high 104 wins.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, the season ended in disappointing fashion, as the team was eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series for the second season in a row.

