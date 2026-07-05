Braves left-hander Martín Pérez likely headed to IL after getting hit on pitching arm by line drive

ATLANTA — Braves left-hander Martín Pérez is likely headed to the injured list after he was hit on his left forearm by Juan Soto’s line drive in Sunday’s 10-9 loss to the New York Mets.

Atlanta manager Walt Weiss said X-rays on Pérez were negative but added the pitcher is expected to have more tests.

“It’s probably an IL,” Weiss said. “He’s not going to be able to make his next start.”

Pérez (6-6) allowed six hits and five runs, four earned, in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two batters and had one strikeout before being forced out of the game.

After being hit by the liner, Pérez recovered to throw out Soto at first base. Soto looked concerned about Pérez and then appeared to offer encouragement to the pitcher on his way back to the Mets’ dugout.

“I don’t think it’s anything broken, but it’s still an IL likely,” Weiss said. “He got hit hard and it’s his throwing arm.”

The NL East-leading Braves have been using a six-man rotation that has left only seven relievers in the bullpen. Weiss said if Pérez lands on the injured list, the team likely would fill his roster spot by adding a reliever.

“This probably allows us to get back to an eight-man bullpen,” Weiss said.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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