Atlanta Braves sign reliever Robert Suarez to 3-year contract

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have signed two-time All-Star reliever Robert Suarez to a three-year contract worth $45 million, the team announced Thursday.

Suarez, who will earn $13 million in 2026 and $16 million in each of the following two seasons, has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Suarez, 34, was selected to the NL All-Star team last season and compiled a 4-6 record with a 2.97 ERA more than 70 appearances with the San Diego Padres.

He led the National League with 40 saves and produced a career-best 2.3 bWAR, or wins above replacement.

Since the beginning of the 2024 season, his 76 total saves are five more than any other pitcher in baseball.

The right-hander has played his entire four-year major league career with the Padres, owning a career record of 22-13 with a 2.91 ERA and 77 saves.

All 206 of his appearances have come in relief, and he has pitched to a 2.45 ERA in 12 postseason games with San Diego.

Suarez, a native of Bolivar, Venezuela, was originally signed by the Padres in December 2021 after six seasons pitching internationally.

He made his major league debut in 2022 and became the fifth reliever in Padres history to record 40 saves in a single season.

To make room on the 40-man roster, Atlanta designated LHP Ryan Rolison for assignment.

