First responders, Atlanta Braves help Christmas come early for almost 100 Cobb County students

SMYRNA, Ga. — On Monday, Christmas arrived early for nearly 100 Cobb County elementary school students.

This year, the Smyrna Police Department and Smyrna firefighters teamed up with the Atlanta Braves to bring the holiday cheer.

“Today is very exciting,” Smyrna Police Lt. Meredith Holt told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Instead of elementary school hallways, Walmart toy aisles were the classroom today.

“Anytime you an do stuff for those that are less fortunate, it’s just awesome,” Smyrna Fire Department Lt. Wade Roberts said.

Children spent the morning shopping with the heroes of their community, both police officers and firefighters.

Holt shared how she was touched that students didn’t just take the opportunity to shop for themselves, but their families too.

“They’re not just shopping for themselves, they’ll say ‘my sister needs pajamas,’ or ‘my brother really likes Spider-Man,” Holt said.

The shopping event is hosted by the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation every year, this time partnering with the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

“We have reached a goal this year, our highest number ever at 90,” Denise Czarnik, the foundation’s executive director, told Channel 2 Action News.

Donations from the Smyrna community helped get all 90 students holiday gifts.

After shopping, the students were taken to Truist Park, where the students got to hang out with team mascot Blooper and take pictures with Santa Claus.

They also received holiday meal kits to take home and share with their families.

“It’s a lot bigger than yourself and it’s just cool, it’s a good experience,” Roberts said.

