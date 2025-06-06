‘Horrible loss:’ Braves manager Brian Snitker says everyone has ‘got to be better’

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — In a season that has had its fair share of bad results, the Atlanta Braves suffered easily their worst loss of the season on Thursday.

The Braves gave up seven runs in the ninth to the Arizona Diamondbacks and lost 11-7 in a series sweep at Truist Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Channel 2 Action News videographer was in the clubhouse moments after the loss. Braves manager Brian Snitker acknowledged that the team has to play better.

“It’s a really, really hard loss. We’re not playing well. We’re not executing. You know, it was nice to see, to score some runs. And you get the six runs up in the ninth, you feel like you should win the game, obviously. But we didn’t, you know. You got to do your job. And we got play better,” Snitker said.

“Now we get to sit on it for five hours on the airplane,” he added referring to the team’s west coast trip this weekend. “We’re all going to be miserable, and we should.”

The Braves entered the top of the ninth up 10-4 over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Going back to 1973, Atlanta had won 766 straight games when the team led by six runs or more after eight innings.

That streak came to a screeching halt. The Diamondbacks slowly chipped away and took the lead in the top of the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth, the Braves’ previous offensive struggles reappeared.

RELATED STORIES

Rookie catcher Drake Baldwin admits that it does look like rock bottom for team with one direction to go.

“I would say so. I think it’s only up from here, just got to keep on. Keep on doing our we just need to pull away with some wins and I think the momentum will start to switch,” he said.

Like his players, Snitker isn’t panicking. He knows what the team is capable of and that everyone will need to pull their weight.

“We’re a good team. We’re not a bad team. We’re good team that’s playing bad right now. We can’t execute. We can’t finish a game and we got to do better. I got to better, the coaches got to be better, the players got to to better quite honestly. And we have a group that can do that, that can rally the thing and get this thing turned around because I’ve seen it before. I’ve see this group do it and we will.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group