    By: Wilton Jackson

    ATLANTA - Melvin Hunt, who has served as Dallas Mavericks assistant for three seasons, reached an agreement with the Atlanta Hawks to become an assistant on the staff of new Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce.

    Michael Cunningham, of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Hunt’s official hiring will take place later Tuesday, making him the first assistant coach on Pierce’s staff. 

    Beyond his coaching stint with the Mavericks, he worked as an assistant with the Denver Nuggets (2010-2015), the Los Angeles Lakers (2004-2005) and the Houston Rockets (1999-2004).

    This will not be the first time the two have joined forces on the same coaching staff. Hunt worked as a Cleveland Cavaliers player development assistant from 2007-2010 while Pierce was working with the team as well. 

