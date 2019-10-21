Matt Ryan will have injured ankle re-evaluated Monday

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of an injury to his right ankle suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Ryan was in a walking boot on his right foot after the game in the locker room.
The Rams' defensive front, led by Dante Fowler and Aaron Donald, had been pressuring Ryan all afternoon. Los Angeles had five sacks, eight quarterback hits and three forced fumbles before Ryan left the game.
The 34-year-old quarterback appeared to suffer the injury when Donald beat Falcons left guard Wes Schweitzer, who was playing for James Carpenter. On the play, Ryan's right ankle was severely twisted and he limped off the field.
Donald also stripped the ball from Ryan.
Ryan left the game having completed 16 of 27 passes for 159 yards and one interception. He had a passer rating of 60.6. He was replaced by backup Matt Schaub, who led the team on the following possession to the end zone.
Ryan, who signed a guaranteed $100 million, six-year extension last season, has not missed a game since being sidelined for two games with turf toe in 2009.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}