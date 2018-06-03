0 Martinez ties MLS mark in leading Atlanta United to win

ATLANTA - Josef Martinez scored three goals to tie the MLS all-time record for hat tricks, Philadelphia had two players sent off in a moment of craziness involving referee Sorin Stoica, and Atlanta United went on to win 3-1 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The victory, witnessed by 45,140 bathed in the sun streaming through the open roof during the first half, kept Atlanta United atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with 29 points. It also snapped a two-game home losing streak. After hosting Charleston on Wednesday at Kennesaw State in the U.S. Open Cup, the Five Stripes will play at NYCFC on June 9 in battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Martinez scored two goals on penalty kicks and another in open play for his fifth hat trick. The Venezuelan needed just 34 games to tie the mark set by Stern John, who needed 55 games, and Diego Serna, who needed 124 games.

Atlanta United grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on Martinez’s 10th goal this season. It came on a penalty kick after he was tripped by Ramon Gaddis in the box. Before he could take the kick, a group of Union players confronted Stoica, who issued two yellow cards each to Alejandro Bedoya and Haris Medunjanin, reducing Philadelphia to nine men for the final 69 minutes. They appeared to be protesting Stoica’s call of the trip. Martinez appeared to be sliding on both feet and trying to get the ball into position to shoot when Gaddis caught him from behind, putting him onto the turf. It wasn’t the toughest tackle, but there was contact.

Medunjanin became so incensed that he ran over and booted the ball off the penalty spot before the kick was taken. He also appeared to spit at Stoica.

Atlanta United continued in the first half to apply pressure, taking 14 shots, but couldn’t find that important second goal.

That was the case on Wednesday when Atlanta United missed several chances in the second half to take a 2-0 lead. The Revs eventually got the tying goal in the 88th minute.

Atlanta United seemed to have learned that lesson.

Martinez gave Atlanta United a 2-0 lead in the 49th minute with a left-footed volley off a pass from Miguel Almiron. It was Martinez’s league-leading 11th goal this season and Almiron’s sixth assist.

Philadelphia cut Atlanta United’s lead to 2-1 in the 52nd minute on a goal by Fabrice-Jean Picault, who reacted first to a looping cross.

The goal put Atlanta United back into the position of potentially dropping two more points if the Union could somehow find a tying goal.

But, a handball against Philadelphia’s Ilsinho in the 83rd minute gave Martinez another chance from the spot. He buried the kick to give Atlanta United the final margin.

