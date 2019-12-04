  • LSU, Georgia keep same playoff ranking ahead of SEC Championship

    Updated:

    Heading into championship week, LSU and Georgia did not move in the latest College Football Playoff committee rankings.

    The top four did not change with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia. Utah moved up to No. 5 this week with Alabama's loss to Auburn. Oklahoma Sooners moved up to No. 6.

    The Crimson Tide meanwhile fell to No. 12. 

    These rankings will be the final set before the playoff committee selects the four teams on Sunday. Here are the championship games that will help decide the final rankings:

    • ACC: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 23 Virginia
    • Big Ten: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin
    • Big 12: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Baylor
    • Pac 12: No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon
    • SEC: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia

    SEC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW

    Here is the complete top 25 ranking:

    1. Ohio State
    2. LSU
    3. Clemson
    4. Georgia
    5. Utah
    6. Oklahoma
    7. Baylor
    8. Wisconsin
    9. Florida
    10. Penn State
    11. Auburn
    12. Alabama
    13. Oregon
    14. Michigan
    15. Notre Dame
    16. Iowa
    17. Memphis
    18. Minnesota
    19. Boise State
    20. Cincinnati
    21. Appalachian State
    22. USC
    23. Virginia
    24. Navy
    25. Oklahoma State

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories