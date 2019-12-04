LSU, Georgia keep same playoff ranking ahead of SEC Championship

Heading into championship week, LSU and Georgia did not move in the latest College Football Playoff committee rankings.
The top four did not change with No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia. Utah moved up to No. 5 this week with Alabama's loss to Auburn. Oklahoma Sooners moved up to No. 6.
The Crimson Tide meanwhile fell to No. 12.
These rankings will be the final set before the playoff committee selects the four teams on Sunday. Here are the championship games that will help decide the final rankings:
- ACC: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 23 Virginia
- Big Ten: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin
- Big 12: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Baylor
- Pac 12: No. 5 Utah vs. No. 13 Oregon
- SEC: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia
SEC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW
Here is the complete top 25 ranking:
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Florida
- Penn State
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Iowa
- Memphis
- Minnesota
- Boise State
- Cincinnati
- Appalachian State
- USC
- Virginia
- Navy
- Oklahoma State
