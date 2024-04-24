Lions agree to contract extensions with St. Brown and Sewell worth combined $200M, AP source says

DETROIT — (AP) — The Detroit Lions have heavily invested in their future, keeping a pair of All-Pro players under contract for the next five seasons.

The Lions and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown agreed to a four-year contract extension worth more than $120 million with $77 million in guarantees and they later came to terms with offensive tackle Penei Sewell on a four-year, $112 million deal, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not announced.

"Four more years," St. Brown said in an Instagram post.

Detroit drafted St. Brown out of USC in the fourth round in 2021 with the No. 112 overall pick and he was entering the last season of his rookie contract.

He was an All-Pro last season, helping the Lions earn a division title for the first time in three decades and win two playoff games in the same season for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title.

St. Brown had career highs with 119 receptions, 1,515 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns last season. In three seasons, he has 315 catches for 3,588 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes took Sewell with his first selection with the franchise, drafting him No. 7 overall out of Oregon in 2021.

Sewell was voted to the All-Pro team last season and has been durable over his three-year career, starting 50 regular-season games and all three postseason games as the Lions reached the NFC championship game for the first time since the 1991 season.

Detroit is hosting the NFL draft starting Thursday night and has the No. 29 pick overall in the first round.

