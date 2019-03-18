Julio Teheran will start 6th straight Opening Day, ties Braves franchise record

ATLANTA - The Braves are sticking to the same plan for Opening Day in 2019 as they have for the past five seasons.
The team announced Monday that Julio Teheran will start against the Philadelphia Phillies. That will be the sixth straight Opening Day for the right-hander pitcher.
Julio Teheran will start for the Braves on opening day, Brian Snitker confirmed.— Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) March 18, 2019
Teheran now ties the franchise-record for most consecutive Opening Day starts. Warren Spahn previously held the record for his streak from 1957 to 1962, according to the team.
Teheran has the third longest streak in Major League Baseball and sits behind the Seattle Mariners' Feliz Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw, who have 10 and eight starts respectively.
