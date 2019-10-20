  • Falcons RB Ito Smith carted off the field after head-to-head collision

    By: D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Falcons running back Ito Smith was carted off the field after a scary collision with Rams linebacker Cory Littleton Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    The play happened on a third-and-9 from the Rams' 49  late in the first quarter. On the television replays, Littleton appeared to lower his head as the top of the players' helmets hit head-on.

    Smith (5-foot-9 and 195 pounds) lost the battle to Littleton (6-3, 228) and fell backward. He remained on the ground before the cart came on the field.

    It was announced at halftime that Smith suffered head and neck injuries and would not return. 

    Dan Quinn watches on as a cart is driven onto the field for the injured Ito Smith #25 of the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
