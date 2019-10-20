Falcons RB Ito Smith carted off the field after head-to-head collision

ATLANTA - Falcons running back Ito Smith was carted off the field after a scary collision with Rams linebacker Cory Littleton Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The play happened on a third-and-9 from the Rams' 49 late in the first quarter. On the television replays, Littleton appeared to lower his head as the top of the players' helmets hit head-on.
Man.. hope Ito Smith is OK.. helmet to helmet and he got trucked pic.twitter.com/W36OEKsqwf— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 20, 2019
TRENDING STORIES
- Atlanta United shuts out New England to advance in MLS playoffs
- WATCH: Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina penalized for dancing
- Bulldogs remain at No. 10 amid shuffle atop poll
Smith (5-foot-9 and 195 pounds) lost the battle to Littleton (6-3, 228) and fell backward. He remained on the ground before the cart came on the field.
It was announced at halftime that Smith suffered head and neck injuries and would not return.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Falcons reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}