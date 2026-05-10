Hurricanes and Flyers head to overtime tied at 2

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia's Alex Bump scored with 14:08 remaining in the third period, and the Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes went to overtime tied at 2. Philadelphia was trying to avoid a four-game sweep while Carolina was looking to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season.

Logan Stankoven’s seventh tally of the playoffs 4:13 into the third period gave Carolina a 2-1 lead after he finished a beautiful cross-ice pass from Taylor Hall with a one-timer from just outside of the crease. Philadelphia evened the score 1:39 later when Bump shot past Frederik Andersen’s glove side from the slot after a setup from Travis Konecny from behind the net.

Jackson Blake tied it at 1-1 with 7:25 remaining in the second when his wrist shot from along the boards caromed off Philadelphia defenseman Jamie Drysdale and past Dan Vladar. It appeared as if Carolina went in front just 28 seconds later when Mark Jankowski beat Vladar, but the goal was overturned following a challenge by Flyers coach Rick Tocchet when officials ruled that Carolina’s William Carrier interfered with Vladar.

The Flyers had a pair of good chances late in the period to take the lead but could not convert. The best opportunity came in the final seconds of the period when Christian Dvorak’s wrist shot from close range went off the post on Andersen’s glove side.

Carolina finished regulation with a 36-15 advantage in shots.

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