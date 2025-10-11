Hosley and King shine as No. 13 Georgia Tech starts strong and rolls to 35-20 win over Virginia Tech

ATLANTA — Malachi Hosley ran for 129 yards and a touchdown, Haynes King had two scoring runs and No. 13 Georgia Tech used a strong start to beat short-handed Virginia Tech 35-20 on Saturday.

Georgia Tech (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won its first six games for the first time since 2011. The Yellow Jackets scored the game’s first 18 points.

King led Georgia Tech with another productive and efficient display of his dual-threat skills. King completed 20 of 24 passes for 213 yards with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Malik Rutherford and added 52 rushing yards with scoring runs of 26 and 2 yards.

Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2) listed 20 players as out due to injuries and fell to 2-2 under interim coach Philip Montgomery.

The Hokies cut Georgia Tech’s lead to 21-14 early in the second half on Kyron Drones’ 33-yard scoring pass to Ja’Ricious Hairston.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Drones threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Hairston in the fourth quarter and ran for 83 yards with a score. Drones was stopped on a fourth-down run from the Georgia Tech 10 with 2:20 remaining.

The takeaways

Virginia Tech: One week after being held to 263 yards in a 30-23 loss to Wake Forest, the Hokies were held to 95 yards in the first half. They finished with 379 yards thanks to a strong second half by Drones, who passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia Tech: Cornerback Ahmari Harvey was carried off the field with an apparent serious leg injury with 3:51 remaining.

Up next

Virginia Tech: Following an off week, the Hokies will host California on Oct. 24.

Georgia Tech: Visits Duke on Saturday.,

___

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group