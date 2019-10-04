Who is Georgia's highest ranked team in national rankings?

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.
CalPreps
10. (10) Lowndes
22. (34) Marietta
28. (52) Colquitt County
35. (34) McEachern
42. (44) North Gwinnett
66. (NR) Buford
82. (51) Valdosta
USA Today
21. (20) Marietta
MaxPreps
16. (21) Lowndes
22. (23) Marietta
High School Football America
9. (21) Lowndes
11. (10) McEachern
23. (22) Marietta
31. (51) Colquitt County
34. (15) Grayson
48. (49) Valdosta
57. (58) North Gwinnett
72. (73) Hillgrove
80. (87) Cartersville
Prep Force
13. (20) Lowndes
15. (14) Marietta
Massey Ratings
16. (21) Lowndes
28. (38) Colquitt County
41. (44) McEachern
47. (75) Buford
59. (32) Grayson
67. (59) North Gwinnett
81. (69) Marietta
93. (NR) Parkview
PrepNation
10. (10) Lowndes
23. (NR) McEachern
