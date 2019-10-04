  • Who is Georgia's highest ranked team in national rankings?

    By: Chip Saye, AJC Sports

    Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings. 

    CalPreps 

    10. (10) Lowndes 

    22. (34) Marietta 

    28. (52) Colquitt County 

    35. (34) McEachern 

    42. (44) North Gwinnett 

    66. (NR) Buford 

    82. (51) Valdosta 

    USA Today 

    21. (20) Marietta 

    MaxPreps 

    16. (21) Lowndes 

    22. (23) Marietta 

    High School Football America 

    9. (21) Lowndes 

    11. (10) McEachern 

    23. (22) Marietta 

    31. (51) Colquitt County 

    34. (15) Grayson 

    48. (49) Valdosta 

    57. (58) North Gwinnett 

    72. (73) Hillgrove 

    80. (87) Cartersville 

    Prep Force 

    13. (20) Lowndes 

    15. (14) Marietta 

    Massey Ratings 

    16. (21) Lowndes 

    28. (38) Colquitt County 

    41. (44) McEachern 

    47. (75) Buford 

    59. (32) Grayson 

    67. (59) North Gwinnett 

    81. (69) Marietta 

    93. (NR) Parkview 

    PrepNation 

    10. (10) Lowndes 

    23. (NR) McEachern 

