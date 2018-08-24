0 Who are Georgia's best high school football players?

ATLANTA - Every year, the state of Georgia produces some of the best high school football players in the country.

Last season, Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Harrison quarterback Justin Fields were ranked as the top two players, regardless of position, in the country. Lawrence is now at Clemson while Fields is at UGA.

Who are the best players this year?

Last week, Walton receiver Dominick Blaylock caught six passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Walton beat Mill Creek 48-27. He's ranked as one of the best receivers in the country and the No. 31 player overall. He's committed to Georgia. Blaylock is the WSB-TV Athlete of the Week this week.

This week's Athlete of the Week is @walton_raiders @domblaylock_1

Future @FootballUGA receiver was DOMINANT last week. 129 yds and 3 TDs.

He's been killin' it since he was a freshman.

More athletes of the week: https://t.co/c8o6jW54Aq pic.twitter.com/2TzMKqL5j3 — WSB-TV Sports Zone (@WSBTVsports) August 23, 2018

Who else had big weeks in week one?

Rome quarterback Knox Kadum led his team to a 51-41 victory over Marietta. Kadum was 13 for 19 for 218 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for another 89 yards. Rome has won the state title for the last two years with Kadum at the helm.

All he does is WIN!

Well, he throws TDs, runs for 1st downs and catches a pass from time to time, too.

Check out @WolvesGameday @KnoxKadum @Mansell247 calls him the most underrated player in Georgia this year. pic.twitter.com/vWDcEs5yAH — WSB-TV Sports Zone (@WSBTVsports) August 22, 2018

Across the field from Kadum in that game was a number of future college football stars.

He threw for 443 yards and 6 TDs in the opener...and that was against a state champ.@MariettaCitySch @HBailey_05 may rewrite the record books this year and next. @MHSFBFAMILY

More football: https://t.co/3E1aFD7yge pic.twitter.com/nm4INeLNag — WSB-TV Sports Zone (@WSBTVsports) August 22, 2018

Harrison Bailey threw for 443 yards and six touchdowns in the game. Ramel Keyton was on the receiving end of 14 of those passes. He racked up 191 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Colquitt County looks to be as dominant as ever. Running back Daijun Edwards led the way with 162 yards on 25 carries in a 41-7 win over McEachern.

Who will be the player of the year in high school football?

Some UGA, Auburn recruits top the list and there's a new player in the top 10...that would be @CCHSPackers @3wayyyy

See the list: https://t.co/uV6s33HF8q pic.twitter.com/UOO7kzGuke — WSB-TV Sports Zone (@WSBTVsports) August 23, 2018

Buford is always at or near the top of the rankings, and with running back Derrian Brown and a massive offensive line lead by future Ohio State Buckeye Harry Miller, that looks to be the case again this season.

The @buford_football Wolves opened with a big win over Tucker and @BrownDerrian & the offensive line were 2 reasons why.

See how many consecutive weeks @bufordathletics has been ranked in the top 10: https://t.co/fy1tYa5KtD@h_miller76 @simonds_riley9 @fordtough @BufordProspects pic.twitter.com/bVq2SOuHGZ — WSB-TV Sports Zone (@WSBTVsports) August 23, 2018

GAC's Chris Hinton was the Athlete of the Week last week. The massive lineman is committed to Michigan, ranks as one of the top lineman in the country and helped GAC to a tight win over Lovett last Friday night.

In the opener @Thechrishinton made his presence known!

Check out the @gacsREDZONE & future @UMichFootball Wolverine picking up a sack and blocked pass vs Lovett.

More on Hinton: https://t.co/3E1aFD7yge pic.twitter.com/u7OrRJBDZE — WSB-TV Sports Zone (@WSBTVsports) August 23, 2018

Some of the other top players this year are Grayson's Owen Pappoe and Wanya Morris, Cedar Grove's Jadon Haselwood, Archer's Andrew Booth and Travon Walker from Upson-Lee. Pappoe is committed to Auburn, Morris to Tennessee, Haselwood and Walker to Georgia and Booth to Clemson.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.