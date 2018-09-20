Which Georgia high school has the most players in the NFL?

Georgia ranks fourth in total number of NFL players with 123 in 2018, and Norcross High is tied for fifth among high schools with six alumni in the NFL, according to numbers released this week by the league.
Georgia trails Florida, California and Texas in the numbers of players on NFL opening day rosters.
211 - Florida
185 - California
175 - Texas
123 - Georgia
76 - Ohio
60 - Alabama
59 - Louisiana
59 – Pennsylvania
55 – New Jersey
55 – North Carolina
47 – Virginia
46 – Illinois
43 – Michigan
43 – South Carolina
(Sort players from the list of Georgia high schools in chart. Hover over the bubble for information about the player.)
Georgia is third in NFL players per capita behind the District of Columbia and Louisiana. Alabama is next, followed by Mississippi and Florida.
Norcross now has the most Georgia players with six thanks to three rookies – Lorenzo Carter of the Giants, Jason Croom of the Bills and Chris Herndon of the Jets. They join veterans Geremy Davis of the Charges, Max Garcia of the Broncos and 2017 NFL rookie of the year Alvin Kamara of the Saints.
Here are high schools with at least five players in the NFL.
15 - Saint Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
7 - Polytechnic (Long Beach, Calif.)
6 - Norcross
6 - Serra (San Diego)
5 - Glenville (Cleveland)
5 - Lakewood (St. Petersburg, Fla.)
5 – Central (Miami)
5 – Norland (Miami)
