Which Georgia high school has the most players in the NFL?

    By: Todd Holcomb

    Updated:

    Georgia ranks fourth in total number of NFL players with 123 in 2018, and Norcross High is tied for fifth among high schools with six alumni in the NFL, according to numbers released this week by the league. 

    Georgia trails Florida, California and Texas in the numbers of players on NFL opening day rosters.

    211 - Florida 

    185 - California 

    175 - Texas 

    123 - Georgia 

    76 - Ohio 

    60 - Alabama 

    59 - Louisiana 

    59 – Pennsylvania 

    55 – New Jersey 

    55 – North Carolina 

    47 – Virginia 

    46 – Illinois 

    43 – Michigan 

    43 – South Carolina 

    Georgia is third in NFL players per capita behind the District of Columbia and Louisiana. Alabama is next, followed by Mississippi and Florida. 

    Norcross now has the most Georgia players with six thanks to three rookies – Lorenzo Carter of the Giants, Jason Croom of the Bills and Chris Herndon of the Jets. They join veterans Geremy Davis of the Charges, Max Garcia of the Broncos and 2017 NFL rookie of the year Alvin Kamara of the Saints. 

    Here are high schools with at least five players in the NFL. 

    15 - Saint Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 

    7 - Polytechnic (Long Beach, Calif.) 

    6 - Norcross 

    6 - Serra (San Diego) 

    5 - Glenville (Cleveland) 

    5 - Lakewood (St. Petersburg, Fla.) 

    5 – Central (Miami) 

    5 – Norland (Miami)

