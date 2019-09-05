Which former Georgia high school players have played for Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons have had a former Georgia high school player on every team but one (1973) over their 54 seasons in the NFL. Those include five in their first year, 1966, and six currently on the roster. Below are players who have appeared in at least one regular-season game for the Falcons and those appearing on the current roster. The data comes from the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
OG - James Carpenter, Hephzibah (2019)
DB - J.J. Wilcox, Cairo (2019)
DE - Allen Bailey, McIntosh Co. Academy (2019)
DT - Grady Jarrett, Rockdale Co. (2015-)
LB - Vic Beasley, Adairsville (2015-)
LS - Josh Harris, Carrollton (2012-)
DE - Jonathan Massaquoi, Central Gwinnett (2012-2014)
LB - Akeem Dent, Douglass (2011-13)
WR - Kevin Cone, St. Pius (2011-2013)
CB - Dunta Robinson, Clarke Central (2010-12)
TE - Michael Palmer, Parkview (2010-12)
LB - Tony Gilbert, Central-Macon (2008-09)
K/P - Jason Elam, Brookwood (2008-09)
WR - Harry Douglas, Jonesboro (2008, 2010-14)
LB - Tony Taylor, Oconee Co. (2007)
DT - Montavious Stanley, Westover (2007)
TE - Martrez Milner, West Hall (2007)
CB - David Irons, Dacula (2007-2008)
DE - Josh Mallard, Benedictine (2006-07)
DE - Paul Carrington, South Effingham (2006)
DB - Leigh Torrence, Marist (2005)
K - Todd Peterson, Valdosta (2005)
G - Ben Claxton, Dublin (2005)
DE - Khaleed Vaughn, North Atlanta (2004)
RB - Stanley Pritchett, Douglass (2004)
OL - Steve Herndon, Troup (2004)
T - Dwayne Morgan, Griffin (2003)
WR - Terrence Edwards, Washington Co. (2003)
LB - Artie Ulmer, Effingham Co. (2001-05)
P - Chris Mohr, Briarwood Academy (2001-04)
WR - Quentin McCord, LaGrange (2001-03)
S - Corey Hall, Clarke Central (2001)
T - Michael Thompson, Windsor Forest (2000-02)
WR - Mareno Philyaw, North Clayton (2000)
LB - Whit Marshall, Lovett (1999)
S - Marty Carter, LaGrange (1999-2001)
LB - Ben Talley, Griffin (1998)
CB - Randy Fuller, Spencer (1998)
DL - Antonio Edwards, Colquitt Co. (1998)
LB - Keith Brooking, East Coweta (1998-2008)
DB - Chris Shelling, Baker (1997)
RB - Gary Downs, Spencer (1997-98, 2000)
CB - Nate Odomes, Carver-Colulmbus (1996)
OL - Antone Davis, Peach Co. (1996-97)
WR - Terance Mathis, Redan (1994-2001)
DB - Alton Montgomery, Griffin (1993-95)
DE - Chuck Smith, Clarke Central (1992-99)
WR - Drew Hill, Newnan (1992-93)
LB - Wes Pritchett, Westminster (1991)
LB - Kenny Tippins, Cook (1990-95)
TE - Troy Sadowski, Chamblee (1990)
CB - William Evers, Cairo (1990-91)
DL - Ben Thomas, Turner Co. (1989)
DL - Charles Martin, Cherokee (1988)
LB - Jessie Tuggle, Griffin (1987-2000)
LB - Michael Reid, Dougherty (1987-92)
RB - Shelley Poole, Norcross (1987)
WR/TE - Ray Ogden, Wayne Co. (1987-68)
S - Gary Moss, White Co. (1987)
DL - Buddy Moor, Lowndes (1987)
G - Lawrence Jackson, North Fulton (1987)
CB - Charles Huff, Portal (1987)
C - Jim Hendley, Berrien (1987)
RB - Larry Emery, Northeast (1987)
K - Greg Davis, Lakeside-Atlanta (1987-90)
RB - Jerry Butler, Avondale (1987)
LB - Reggie Wilkes, Southwest Atlanta (1986-87)
RB/TE - Ken Whisenhunt, Richmond Academy (1985-88)
WR - Virgil Seay, Moultrie (1984)
LB - Jeff Jackson, Griffin (1984-85)
RB - Cliff Austin, Avondale (1984-86)
DL - Andrew Provence, Benedictine (1983-87)
DB - Scott Woerner, Jonesboro (1981)
LB - Tony Daykin, Aquinas (1979-81)
RB - William Andrews, Thomasville (1979-83, 1986)
LB - Andy Spiva, Chamblee (1977)
TE - Gregg McCrary, Griffin (1975, 1977)
WR - Alfred Jenkins, Hogansville (1975-83)
T - Brent Adams, Elbert Co. (1975-77)
G - Royce Smith, Groves (1974-76)
TE - Henry Childs, Douglass-Thomasville (1974)
C/LB - Cleo Walker, Carver-Columbus (1971)
DT/LB - John Small, Richmond Academy (1970-72)
DB - Jim Weatherford, Dalton (1969)
DB - Jimmy Burson, LaGrange (1968)
RB - Preston Ridlehuber, Gainesville (1966)
C/FB/LB - Larry Morris, Decatur (1966)
P/TE - Billy Martin, Gainesville (1966-67)
P/QB/DB - Billy Lothridge, Gainesville (1966-71)
FB/TE - Taz Anderson, Savannah (1966-67)
