Two Corky Kell Classic games postponed by thunderstorm

The two high school football games scheduled for Friday night in the Corky Kell Classic at Coolray Field were postponed because of bad weather in the Lawrenceville area.
The first game of the doubleheader, between Archer and Tucker, was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. but never got under way because of lightning, and a driving rainstorm made the natural grass field unplayable. Coolray Field is the home of the Gwinnett Stripers, the Atlanta Braves' Triple-A affiliate.
Archer and Tucker will make up the game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hallford Stadium in DeKalb County.
Milton, the defending state champion in the highest classification, was set to take on Buford at 8:30 p.m. That game will now be played on Sept. 6 at a location and time to be determined.
The Corky Kell Classic will continue with five games Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, beginning with Mays taking on Kell at 9 a.m.
