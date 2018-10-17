0 Top performances: RB rushes for 412 yds. in game, has 2,244 yds. this season

The state records for rushing and receiving yards in a season could fall, and it might happen before the playoffs.

Treylon Sheppard of Haralson County became the quickest player in state history to reach 2,000 rushing yards when he added a career-high 412 to his total last week against North Murray.

That gives Sheppard 2,244 yards on 278 carries (with 25 touchdowns and 16 two-point conversions) in just seven games. The state record for rushing yards in a season is 3,172, set in 2000 by Daccus Turman of Washington-Wilkes. At his current pace of 320.6 yards per game, Sheppard would break the record in the regular season. He's on pace for 3,206 through 10 games.

"He is a really good player," North Murray coach Preston Poag said. "He carries the ball 95 percent of the time. You would think he would be wearing down this time of the season with all the carries, but he looks like he is getting stronger."

Meanwhile, Marcayll Jones of Warner Robins had a career-high 234 yards receiving last week against Thomas County Central. Jones has 1,318 yards receiving in eight games. He's on pace for 1,648 in the regular season - just 7 yards short of the record of 1,655 achieved by Demaro Robinson of M.L. King in 2010.

Warner Robins (7-1) and Haralson County (6-1) can clinch playoff berths with victories this week, so the pursuit of state records is far from over.

The recent efforts of Sheppard and Jones are in this week's Top Performances.

Top five

*Centennial QB Max Brosmer was 18-of-22 passing for 480 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-6 victory over Dunwoody. Brosmer played only three quarters.

*Grayson DB Jalen Alexander had a team-leading 10 tackles, one for a loss, intercepted two passes, returning them 71 yards, and forced a fumble in a 41-14 victory over Archer.

*Haralson County RB Treylon Sheppard rushed for 412 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries in a 24-22 victory over North Murray.

*Tattnall Square RB/DB Jamal Marshall returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter on a 77-yard run in a 28-17 victory over Mount de Sales. In the fourth quarter, Marshall recovered a fumble and scored on a 61-yard reception two plays later. For the game, Marshall had 284 total yards on 11 touches and recorded a career-high 12 tackles.

*Warner Robins WR Marcayll Jones had seven receptions for a 234 yards and touchdowns covering 73, 38 and 67 yards in a 42-10 victory over Thomas County Central.

Best of the rest

*Brookstone RB Jeremiah Burgess rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, caught two passes for 58 yards and made 11 tackles in a 31-22 victory over Manchester.

*Carver (Atlanta) JoQuavious Marks rushed for 204 yards and caught an 80-yard TD pass in a 51-33 loss to Riverwood.

*Cedar Grove DE Dante Walker had 2.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for losses, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in a 30-3 victory over Westminster.

*Charlton County QB Raykwon Anderson rushed for 168 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 154 yards in a 35-28 victory over Wilcox County.

*Drew WR Tyrek Presley had four receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-20 victory over Morrow.

*Dublin QB/DB Rodriguez Martin passed for 115 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 48-0 victory over Southwest.

*East Paulding RB Tyrell Robinson rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in a 33-21 victory over Cass.

*Harlem RB A.J. Brown rushed for 238 yards in a 27-20 victory over Screven County. Brown scored the game-tying TD, a 44-yard run, with 3:39 remaining and then the game-winning TD in overtime.

*Hephzibah RB Rayquan Riley rushed for 165 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries in a 43-0 victory over Westside of Augusta.

*Hillgrove WR Tre Walker had five receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-31 victory over Kennesaw Mountain.

*Johns Creek QB Zach Gibson was 27-of-30 passing for 378 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 victory over Cambridge.

*Kell QB Evan Conley rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and was 11-of-22 passing for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-10 victory over Carrollton. DE Justin Talley had three sacks.

*Milton QB Jordan Yates was 19-of-24 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over South Forsyth.

*Montgomery County DL Jakobe Russell had 21 total tackles, two for losses, and caused two fumbles in a 31-20 victory over Jenkins County.

*Monticello LB/RB Chance Hope rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, had eight solo tackles and five assists, two for losses, forced a fumble and had a sack in a 35-0 victory over Oglethorpe County.

*North Paulding QB Ross Malmgren was 28-of-42 passing for 409 yards and two touchdowns with no sacks or interceptions in a 29-19 victory over North Cobb. PK Brock Travelstead made five field goals and seven touchbacks, scored 17 points and averaged 48 yards per punt.

*Pickens QB C.J. Streicher was 8-of 12 passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and two scores in a 55-13 victory over Northwest Whitfield.

*Putnam County RB Zac Waller rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-35 victory over Social Circle.

*Rabun County DE Jackson Webb had 4.5 tackles for losses of 24 yards in a 45-14 victory over Elbert County.

*Roswell WR Jacob Jarrett had three receptions, all for touchdowns covering 94 yards, in a 56-13 victory over Lassiter.

*Savannah Christian RB/LB Nate Moon rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, had 45 yards receiving on two catches and made 10 tackles in a 42-6 victory over McIntosh County Academy.

*Screven County RB Gary Hawkins rushed for 218 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns in a 27-20 overtime loss to Harlem.

*South Gwinnett DL Kevin Lindsey had seven tackles - six for losses - and 2.5 sacks in a 40-21 victory over Rockdale County.

*South Paulding RB Thomas Marshall rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in a 27-21 victory over New Manchester.

*St. Pius DB Zach Ranson had a team-leading seven solo tackles and intercepted two passes, one that he returned 85 yards for a touchdown, in a 31-21 victory over North Oconee.

*Stratford Academy QB Christian Palmer was 14-of-20 passing for 164 yards and rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns in a 19-13 victory over First Presbyterian.

*Swainsboro QB Kade Youmans was 19-of-28 passing for 273 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over Bryan County.

*Troup WR Joko Willis had nine receptions for 153 yards in a 35-14 victory over LaGrange.

*Valdosta QB Tate Rodemaker was 20-of-28 passing for 394 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-22 victory over Coffee.

*Woodstock defensive backs David Daniel (nine solo tackles, two assists, one pass breakup) and Andrew Bartolero (six solo, four assists) led the defense that gave up 181 yards and six first downs in a 21-7 loss to Cherokee.

Lines of distinction

*Alpharetta's offensive line of tackles Brandon Pippen and Elijah Fils, guards Kamau Williams and David Oxman and center William Wagner dominated the trenches in helping their team to a school-record 443 yards rushing on 30 attempts (14.8 per rush) in a 50-21 victory over Chattahoochee. Kent Cherry rushed for a school-record 216 yards on 12 carries. QB Bradley Rowlinson had 154 yards rushing and 119 passing.

*Creekside’s offensive line of center Jalen Moore, guards Lindell Finister, Keith Abrams and Jahili Muhummed, tackles Jordan Davis and Qadir Robinson, with fullback Deonte Bass led the way on the team's 15-play, 76-yard drive - all runs - that produced the winning score late in a 49-48 victory over Mays. Tyler Malone rushed for 191 yards on 34 carries.

*The Mount Zion (Carroll) offensive line of Garrett Gordon, Brendon Spradlin, Murphy Robinson, Chase Zachery, Austin Warren, Ben May, Christian Warner and Devon Farley blocked for three 100-yard rushers - Lane Ackles, Breon Henderson and Tyriese Farley - in a 24-14 victory over North Cobb Christian.

*North Hall's offensive line of center Dylan Hughes, guards Micah Holman and Seth Carlton, tackles Logan Jackson and Austin Sullens and tight end Nate Nixon paved the way for 534 yards rushing on 41 carries and another 129 yards passing in a 62-13 victory over Fannin County. North Hall set a school record for total yards with 663. J.T. Fair rushed eight times for 239 yards and three touchdowns, and Daniel Jackson rushed for 129 yards on nine carries.

*Savannah Christian's offensive line of center Justin McInnis, guards Dylan McMahon, Walker McDonald and Garrett Perry and tackles David Shelnutt, Thomas Houston, Will Poppell and Colby Quinney helped the Raiders to 379 yards rushing and 501 yards of total offense in a 42-6 victory over McIntosh County Academy.

*South Gwinnett's offensive line of center Ty VanHassle, guards Damien Clark and Quentin Workman, tackles Shamil Middleton and Cam Bates and tight ends Bryce Butler and Adrian Compton opened holes for 419 yards rushing in a 40-21 victory over Rockdale County. South also passed for 106 yards.

