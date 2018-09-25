0 Top performances: RB rushes for 400 yards, another goes for 500 total yards

It was a high-power offensive weekend for elite individual performances in Georgia last week.

A running back from Lowndes ran for over 400 yards, and one from Kennesaw Mountain had nearly 500 yards from scrimmage.

Quarterbacks from Troup and Valdosta threw for more than 500 yards, and one from Warner Robins just missed. And one from Johns Creek threw seven touchdown passes.

Wide receivers from Denmark and Elbert County had five touchdowns receptions. One from Walker caught 17 passes.

Not all could make the top five in a week that had more big offensive numbers than any so far this season.

Top five

*Kennesaw Mountain RB Keyon Brooks rushed for 331 yards, caught three passes for 162 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 45-28 victory over Lassiter. His touchdowns covered 51, 74, 47, 80 and 70 yards. Brooks, who is committed to Arkansas State, surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the season (1,007).

*Johns Creek QB Zach Gibson threw seven TD passes in just three quarters of a 65-20 victory over Northview. Gibson completed 10 of 16 attempts for 342 yards. Dalton Pearson and Giovanni Dyer had three TD receptions each, and Matt Casey had the seventh. Gibson and Dyer are committed to UT-Chattanooga.

*Lowndes RB Travis Tisdale rushed for 413 yards and six touchdowns on 21 carries in a 71-35 victory over Valdosta. It's the 19th rushing game of 400 or more yards in the records of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association and most ever for a back in the highest classification. Tisdale, who is committed to Kentucky, has rushed for 1,096 yards and 16 touchdowns in six games.

*Troup QB Kobe Hudson was 25-of-33 passing for 537 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-24 victory over Chapel Hill. Hudson rushed five times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Four Troup players had more than 100 yards receiving - Jamari Thrash (6-131-2), Jarell Smith (5-129-1), Joko Willis (3-133-3) and Trea Mitchell (6-114-0).

*Valdosta QB Tate Rodemaker passed for 524 yards, becoming the 19th player in history to top 500 in a game, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, in a 71-35 loss to Lowndes. Rodemaker completed 30 of 51 attempts, five for touchdowns. Aalah Brown had seven receptions for 227 yards.

Best of the rest

*Archer QB Carter Peevy was 15-of-16 passing for 217 yards and rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on four carries in a 48-24 victory over Buford.

*Bacon County's Ronaldo Juarez kicked a school-record 50-yard field goal in a 24-17 victory over Jeff Davis.

*Brookstone ATH Jeremiah Burgess had 209 all-purpose yards and scored on a run, reception and interception return in a 48-18 victory over Greenville.

*Carver (Atlanta) DB Anthony Odom intercepted two passes, returned one 100 yards for a touchdown, returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and had seven tackles in a 39-34 victory over North Springs.

*Calvary Day DE Sayyid Stevens and DE D'Quan Douse had four tackles for losses totaling 20 yards and a sack between them in a 52-21 victory over McIntosh County Academy. Calvary held MCA to 86 total yards.

*Chestatee QB Christian Charles was 28-of-50 passing for 370 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries in a 61-47 loss to Denmark. Seth Pressley had 14 receptions for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Caleb Carter had nine catches for 134 yards.

*Creekside DL Marcel Hudson had three tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks in a 21-0 victory over Tri-Cities. Creekside allowed only 102 total yards.

*Denmark QB Ben Whitlock was 22-of-40 passing for 438 yards and six touchdowns - five to WR Ze'Vian Capers - in a 61-47 victory over Chestatee. Capers had eight catches for 157 yards.

*Eagle's Landing RB Keaton Mitchell rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in a 61-0 victory over Trinity Christian.

*East Paulding RB Tyrell Robinson rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a 24-21 loss to Carrollton.

*Elbert County WR Metrius Fleming had seven receptions for 232 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-7 victory over Social Circle. He also had a 36-yard run on his only attempt.

*Greene County RB/LB D'Myron West rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and had 13 tackles, three for losses, in a 27-7 victory over Georgia Military.

*Harris County ATH Tailique Williams rushed for 213 yards and four touchdowns, was 7-of-11 passing for 71 yards and caught a 49-yard TD pass in a 49-31 victory over Northside of Columbus.

*Harrison WR Micah Davis had six receptions for 184 yards and TD catches of 57 and 80 yards and rushed for 74 yards on eight carries in a 38-17 victory over Dalton.

*Hart County RB Malachi Thomas had 187 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns in a 30-13 victory over Jackson County.

*Hawkinsville RB/LB Sam Simmons rushed for 175 yards, had five tackles, one for a loss, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in a 35-16 victory over Crawford County.

*Heard County RB Aaron Beasley rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, made two tackles and intercepted his third pass of the season in a 28-12 victory over Spencer.

*Lanier RB Taj Barnes rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-16 victory over Lambert.

*Loganville QB Cooper Kennedy was 16-of-20 passing for 212 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-21 loss to St. Pius.

*Marion County RB Travon Mathews rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in a 40-21 victory over Manchester.

*Meadowcreek QB Quincy Bonner was 10-of-18 passing for 385 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards in a 54-14 victory over Lakeside of Atlanta. WR O.J. Edmonds had three catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns. WR Demarcus Jones had three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

*Mount Vernon Presbyterian QB Blake Kytle was 9-of-11 passing for 181 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-0 victory over Landmark Christian.

*Newnan WR Elijah Williams had five catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-21 loss to Walton.

*North Murray QB Preston Poag was 20-of-34 passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns, the second one with no time on the clock, in a 23-20 victory over Adairsville.

*North Paulding QB Ross Malmgren was 21-of-29 passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns in only three quarters of a 45-0 victory over Campbell.

*Northgate RB Cameron Cruver rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-30 loss to South Paulding.

*Parkview QB Jordan Williams was 15-of-20 passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-35 victory over Milton.

*Pelham WR/DB Jordan Bennett had six receptions for 224 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-20 victory over Miller County.

*Pepperell WR Payton Rhoades had four catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-14 victory over Coosa.

*Perry QB Lane Rucker passed for 430 yards and WR Davion Ross had 214 yards receiving - both school records - in a 31-24 loss to Veterans. Rucker was 17-of-36 passing. Ross had eight receptions, two for touchdowns.

*Pickens QB C.J. Streicher was 7-of-8 passing for 121 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on six carries in a 55-6 victory over Gilmer.

*Prince Avenue Christian QB Brock Vandagriff was 15-of-25 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards and a score on seven carries in a 56-6 victory over Riverside Military.

*Rabun County QB Gunner Stockton passed for 161 yards and rushed for 80 and had a hand in five touchdowns in a 42-16 victory over Monticello.

*Screven County TB Gary Hawkins rushed 24 times for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-12 win over Laney.

*South Gwinnett DB Jaden Woods had nine tackles, one interception, three pass breakups and four "jarring hits," one that forced a fumbled and sealed a 19-13 overtime homecoming victory over Heritage of Conyers.

*Stratford Academy WR/DB Jamie O'Quinn had eight receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown, made 13 tackles and forced a fumble in a 21-20 loss to Mount de Sales.

*Trion RB Hagen Willingham rushed for 288 yards on 18 carries and scored five touchdowns, one on a 23-yard reception, in a 40-34 victory over Gordon Lee. Willingham was the holder on a field-goal attempt for the win late in the game. The kick was blocked. Willingham recovered the loose ball and ran it into the end zone with a dive to grab the pylon.

*Union County LB Sloan Sutton had 11 solo tackles, 10 assists, two stops for losses, three sacks and a QB hurry in a 55-0 victory over Putnam County.

*Walker QB Patrick Wright was 27-of-38 passing for 338 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 58 yards and a score on 12 carries in a 37-30 loss to Pinecrest Academy. WR Lake Boyer had 17 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

*Walton QB Zak Rozsman, playing for injured starter Austin Kirksey, was 19-of-27 passing for 323 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-21 victory over Newnan. K.D. Alford had nine receptions for 186 yards.

*Warner Robins QB Dylan Fromm was 34-of-47 passing for 494 yards and six touchdowns in a 39-34 victory over Northside of Warner Robins. Fromm threw a 12-yard TD pass to Marcayll Jones with 8:20 left for the final margin. Jones had 10 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

*Wayne County QB Shamar Taylor was 28-of-42 passing for 336 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-7 victory over Appling County.

*Westlake QB Jalyn Williams was 24-of-40 passing for 351 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-23 victory over Newton. Gabe Reeves had 11 receptions for 146 yards. Amir Spivey had nine catches for 130 yards.

*Westover QB Cameron Hopkins was 27-of-43 passing for 386 yards, and two of his receivers - Anthony Jackson (9-179-1) and Jordan Williams (9-130-0) - had over 100 yards receiving in a 37-35 loss to Cairo.

*Wheeler QB C.J. Ogbonna was 21-of-28 passing for 282 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 13-yard TD run in a 37-36 victory over Roswell.

*Woodstock OLB Campbell Price had 12 tackles, one sack, two tackles for losses and a fumble recovery in a 38-21 victory over North Forsyth. DB Andrew Bartolero forced two fumbles.

Lines of distinction

*Creekside's offensive line of Quadir Robinson, Jahlil Muhammad, Jalen Moore, Keith Abrams, Jordan Davis and Leddell Finister opened holes for 256 yards rushing - 104 by Tyler Malone - in a 21-0 victory over Tri-Cities.

*Johns Creek’s offensive line of Evan Quinn, Ryan Clapper, Trey Sentell, Aidan Malone, David Alexander and Spencer Terragno paved the way for school records for points and touchdown passes in a 65-20 victory over Northview. Johns Creek passed for 351 yards and eight touchdowns (seven by QB Zach Gibson) and rushed for 204 yards against a stacked box and seven-man pressures.

*Pope's offensive line of Connor Patterson, Gurwinder Singh, Grant Schmidt, Cody Olszewski, Grayson York, Xan Holland, Hunter Van Deusen, Harrison Gibbs, Jackson Madsen and Patrick O'Ryan paved the way for 529 yards rushing in a 42-35 victory over Chattahoochee.

*South Atlanta's offensive line of Kalum Banks, Devontae Hightower, Adrian Bean, Jordan Gaynor and Dequavious McCarty dominated the trenches in a 320-yard rushing performance in a 40-6 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy. South Atlanta has its first winning record at midseason (3-2) since 2012 in the Hornets' pursuit of their first overall winning season since 1995.

*Trion's offensive line of Clay Baker, Tucker McCoy, Rylan Tomlin, Ross Moore, Luke Westbrook, Bill Ramirez, Jake Hayes, Alex Tucker, Caleb Devier and Will Wyatt helped the Tigers put up 473 rushing yards in a 40-34 victory over Gordon Lee.

