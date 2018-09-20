0 Top performances: RB has rushed for 942 yards in 3 games

Treylon Sheppard of Haralson County is averaging 314 yards rushing in three games this season.

That's 942 yards on 79 attempts for a per-carry average of 11.9. Sheppard has scored 11 touchdowns and nine two-point conversions. Some of his TD runs have gone for 32, 44, 73, 83, 57, 59 and 80 yards.

And you guessed it - no scholarship offers.

Is it his size? His school?

"I think it is a combination of both," Haralson County coach Scott Peavey said. "We have also not been very good [historically]. Treylon is a very good student and a two-time state powerlifting champion. He is only 5-9, 165, but he can play. He is a very patient and explosive runner. Hopefully people will take notice."

With Sheppard's help, Haralson, a Class AAA school in west Georgia, is 3-0 for the first time since 2007, which was also the last time the Rebels had a winning season.

Sheppard's latest exploits are among this week's Top Performances.

Top five

*Colquitt County LB Akeem Neloms was in on 19 tackles - seven for losses - in a 41-14 victory over Warner Robins.

*East Paulding RB Tyrell Robinson rushed for 192 yards and scored three touchdowns on 28 carries in a 33-31 victory over then-No. 7 Kell of Class AAAAA. Robinson had 91 kickoff return yards and 283 all-purpose yards.

*Haralson County RB Treylon Sheppard rushed for 373 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a 51-28 victory over Adairsville. Sheppard also scored on three two-point conversions. Haralson lost to Adairsville 32-0 last season.

*Swainsboro WR R.J. Phillips had eight receptions for 313 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-45 loss to Washington County. Phillips was 9 yards short of the state record of 322 yards set by Decatur's Terryon Robinson in 2011.

*Rome WR Xavier Roberts-Donaldson had 11 receptions for 248 yards and four touchdowns in a 65-51 victory over Carrollton. He also had two rushes for 24 yards and returned a kickoff 36 yards.

Best of the rest

*Apalachee LB Josh Agbenou had 16 tackles (10 first hits, six assists) in a 14-13 victory over Walnut Grove.

*Archer LB Emmanuel Michel had four solo tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack and a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in a 37-0 victory over Norcross.

*Buford RB/LB Elijah Turner rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass in a 54-27 victory over Newton.

*Carrollton WR Isaiah Lancaster had 14 catches for 133 yards and three touchdowns in a 65-51 loss to Rome.

*Centennial RB Cal Dickie rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries and had 90 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 69-35 victory over Cambridge.

*Christian Heritage WR Zach Gentry had nine catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-22 victory over then-No. 7 Mount Zion. His 22-yard reception was the game-winner and his ninth touchdown of the season.

*Creekside DB Taj Dodson had 13 tackles, four for losses, and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in a 35-33 loss to Northgate.

*Dade County DE Josh Williams had 12 tackles, two stops for losses, a sack, a forced fumble and two QB hurries in a 34-12 loss to Model.

*Dawson County QB Sevaughn Clark was 10-of-19 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-21 victory over Denmark.

*Denmark LB Nick Carozza had 12 tackles, one for a loss, forced a fumble, broke up a pass and blocked a punt in a 38-21 loss to Dawson County.

*Eagle's Landing Christian RB Keaton Mitchell rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 48-14 victory over Holy Innocents'.

*Eastside QB Noah Cook was 10-of-11 passing for 255 yards with touchdowns to three receivers in a rain-shortened 37-0 victory over North Clayton.

*Elbert County RB Shun Allen rushed for 119 yards and three touchdown and ran a punt 67 yards for another TD in a 48-10 victory over Oglethorpe County.

*Fellowship Christian RB Murphy Reeves rushed for 272 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 41-14 victory over Stratford Academy.

*Greater Atlanta Christian WR/SS Jake Floyd scored three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing), had seven receptions for 81 yards and led the team in tackles with eight in a 42-14 victory over Thomson.

*Harlem RB A.J. Brown rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in a 35-13 victory over Laney. He also had a 60-yard kickoff return.

*Hephzibah RB Rayquan Riley rushed for 203 yards on 29 carries in a 16-14 victory over Butler.

*Irwin County MLB Kam Ward had 13 tackles, one for a loss, in a 21-3 victory over Clinch County. Irwin was the first team to hold Clinch without a touchdown since Eagle's Landing Christian in 2013.

*John's Creek QB Zach Gibson passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over Chattahoochee.

*Jones County QB Hunter Costlow was 17-of-20 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-22 victory over Woodland of Stockbridge.

*Mount Paran QB Niko Vangarelli was 9-for-13 passing for 128 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-7 victory over King's Ridge Christian. He rushed nine times for 91 yards and a touchdown.

*Mundy's Mill RB Raheem Gaines rushed for 204 yards and one touchdown and had 280 all-purpose yards in a 36-35 loss to Tucker.

*North Cobb sophomore QB Trevor Lovett was 9-of-12 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-24 victory over East Coweta. North Cobb is 4-0 for the first time since 2012.

*Northgate DE Nichal Johnson had four sacks and three other tackles for losses in a 35-33 victory over Creekside.

*Parkview DL Kobe Wilson had 13 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one touchdown and a sack in a 31-28 victory over Tift County.

*Pelham ATH Kendrick Patterson had a hand in six touchdowns - two rushing, two receiving and two passing - in a 65-0 victory over Terrell County.

*Rabun County WR/FS Austin Jones had six receptions for 174 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-20 victory over Putnam County. Jones also had four tackles, one for a loss.

*Savannah Christin P/DB Noah Chumley kicked field goals of 37, 21 and 40 yards, had seven touchbacks out of nine kickoffs and had two tackles and two pass breakups on defense in a 51-0 victory over Wheeler County.

*St. Pius LB Samuel Schwaner had 11 solo tackles, one for a loss, in a 17-0 victory over Marist. St. Pius was the first to shut out Marist on Marist's home field since 2001.

*Stockbridge QB Jevon McDonald rushed for 122 yards and was 8-of-10 passing for 147 yards in a 28-13 victory over Eagle's Landing.

*Swainsboro QB Kade Youmans was 19-of-53 passing for 457 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-47 loss to Washington County. He also rushed for 33 yards.

*Turner County LB/RB Jason Harris had a sack and three other tackles for losses and scored a touchdown in a 14-7 victory over Telfair County.

*Union County QB Pierson Allison was 19-of-28 passing for 284 yards and rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 38-22 victory over Monticello.

*Upson-Lee QB Jake Smith passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-7 victory over Griffin.

*Walton WR Dominick Blaylock had 51 yards rushing, 50 receiving and 40 passing and scored three touchdowns in a 27-24 victory over North Gwinnett. He scored on an 11-yard run with 32 seconds left for the winning touchdown.

*Westlake QB Jalyn Williams was 13-of-22 passing for 201 yards and rushed for 86 yards in a 21-15 loss to Grayson.

*Winder Barrow RB/FS Jamar Mack rushed for 132 yards, had 11 tackles and returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown in a 45-21 victory over Gainesville.

Lines of distinction

*Buford's offensive line of tackles Harry Miller and Seth McLaughlin, guards Malone VanGorder and Jacob Martin, center Riley Simonds and tight end Dom Maggio helped produce a pair of 100-yard rushers in a 54-27 victory over Newnan. Derrian Brown rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Turner rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

*Stephens County's offensive line of Andrew Crunkleton, Brandon McCurley, Mike Seay, Victor Nicely, Jackson Dean and William Rudeseal had 25 pancake blocks and paved the way for six touchdowns, 325 yards rushing, 224 yards passing and 21 first downs in a 41-28 victory over Habersham Central.

*Strong Rock Christian's offensive line of Wes Jones, Chase Hobgood, Noah Garmon, Cooper Raxter and Jack Grier blocked for two 200-yard rushers in a 48-20 victory over Landmark Christian. QB Demetrius Knight rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns, and RB Jackson Wilkerson rushed for 213 yards. The team ran for 537.

*Washington County’s offensive line of tackles Jabari Brooks and Jalen Mathis, guards Kaleb Goodlow and J'Khristian Duckworth, center Bryan McAfee, blocking back Kinbrill Holmes and tight end Dylan Waters opened holes for 538 yards rushing and three 100-yard rushers - Dylan Bloodshaw (21 carries, 178 yards, two touchdowns), Malik Hall (12-155-2) and Shamarcus Poole (21-126-3) - in a 47-45 victory over Swainsboro.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.