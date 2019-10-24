0 Top 10 high school football games this week

Top games for Week 10 of Georgia high school football season:

Brookwood at Parkview

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Big Orange Jungle, Lilburn

Records, rankings: Brookwood is 4-3 overall, 3-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA and unranked; Parkview is 6-1, 3-0 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Parkview won 31-2 in 2018.

Things to know: These are the only teams without a region loss in Region 7. Parkview, the defending champion, has won 11 consecutive region games (most recent loss to Brookwood in 2017) and seeks back-to-back region titles for the first time since its 2000-02 state-championship teams. Parkview averages 195.1 yards rushing, 178.7 passing. Jordan Williams has thrown for more than 3,000 yards in his career. Cody Brown, a junior four-star prospect, has rushed for 2,904 yards in his career, 886 this season. Brookwood is more run-oriented. Eli Kohl has rushed for 912 yards unofficially, including 170 last week in a victory over Central Gwinnett. Offensive linemen Aidan Perkins (Army) and Sean Hill (N.C. State) are Division I-committed seniors. Junior Jack Spyke and freshman Dylan Lonergan have split time at quarterback, each passing for about 500 yards. The bigger difference between the teams is their defenses. Brookwood's defensive lineup returned no starters from 2018 and has allowed 28 points or more four times. Parkview, led by Memphis-committed LB Kobe Wilson, allows 13.3 per game has been solid since an early 38-7 loss at No. 1 Lowndes.

Lee County at Valdosta

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Cleveland Field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, Valdosta

Records, rankings: Lee County is 6-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 1-AAAAAA and No. 4; Valdosta is 7-1, 2-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Lee County won 63-7 in 2018.

Things to know: Lee County and Valdosta have combined to win the past three championships in both Region 1 and Class AAAAAA (Valdosta in 2016, Lee County in 2017 and 2018). Valdosta can clinch the region title with a victory this week. Lee County would still need to win at least one of its two remaining games - against Houston County next week and Coffee on Nov. 8 - to win the title. This game matches the No. 3 scoring offense in AAAAAA (Valdosta at 40 points per game) against the No. 2 defense (Lee County, 9.29). Valdosta has the region's leading passer (Tate Rodemaker, 1,864 yards and 24 touchdowns), leading receiver (Javonte Sherman, 676-10) and third-leading rusher (T.J. Dailey, 75 carries, 399 yards, 10 TDs). Lee County QB Kyle Toole is 80-of-116 passing for 1,086 and 13 touchdowns. His top targets - James Hopson (26 catches, 449 yards, five TDs) and Chauncey Magwood (27-371-5) - rank second and fourth in the region in receiving yards. Preston Simmons (57 carries, 303 yards, 11 TDs), Christian Frazier (50-279-3) and Caleb McDowell (20-257-4) share the workload in the running game.

Lowndes at Camden County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Chris Gilman Stadium, Kingsland

Records, rankings: Lowndes is 8-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 1-AAAAAAA and No. 1; Camden County is 7-1, 0-1 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Lowndes won 28-27 in 2018.

Things to know: Lowndes led the 2018 game 28-7 entering the fourth quarter. Camden County got within 28-27 on a touchdown with 1:54 left, but Lowndes stopped Camden's two-point conversion attempt. Camden QB Logan Watson had a big game, throwing for 247 yards. Now a senior, Watson has thrown for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns but struggled last week (2-for-8 passing) in a loss to Colquitt County. Joshua Brown, a sophomore, relieved him and was 13-of-17 passing for 144 yards. Sophomore RB Jamie Felix, who had 142 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns against Colquitt, is the Wildcats' main offensive weapon. He's rushed for 656 yards. Lowndes QB Jacurri Brown, a sophomore like Felix, has had a big season for the Vikings. He's rushed for a region-best 813 yards and passed for 501. These teams rank 1-2 in scoring offense in AAAAAAA, Camden at 41.1 points per game, Lowndes at 40.4. Lowndes has been much stronger defensively, though. Camden is allowing 21.9 points per game, Lowndes only 7.3. Lowndes has won the last three games in a series that is tied 10-10.

South Paulding at Mays

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: South Paulding is 6-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA and No. 9; Mays is 6-1, 5-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Mays won 36-14 in 2018.

Things to know: South Paulding and Mays are the two remaining unbeaten teams in 5-AAAAAA play. South Paulding is seeking its first region title in the program's 14-year history and closing in on its first playoff berth since 2015. Mays had a two-year streak of region titles end last year when it finished in third place behind Creekside and Douglas County. South Paulding's 256 points scored (36.57 per game) through seven games are already the fourth-most in a season in school history. The Spartans' pass-oriented offense is directed by QB Austin Seymour, who is 141-of-223 for 1,818 yards and 23 touchdowns. Parker Self is the leading receiver in Class AAAAAA with 982 yards and 12 touchdowns on 61 catches. Thomas Marshall (96 carries, 516 yards) leads a running attack that averages 129.3 yards per game. Mays' defense ranks No. 1 in the region and No. 7 in AAAAAA, allowing just 11.7 points per game. Offensively, the Raiders are led by uncommitted three-star running back recruit Tyree Nelson, who has rushed for 813 yards and 11 TDs on 121 carries. QB Andrew Banks has passed for 1,055 yards and 14 scores.

Vidalia at Swainsboro

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Field, Swainsboro

Records, rankings: Vidalia is 6-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 2-AA and unranked; Swainsboro is 6-1, 3-0 and No. 6.

Last meeting: Swainsboro won 15-8 in 2018.

Things to know: The winner of this matchup between the two remaining unbeaten teams in 2-AA will move into sole possession of first place, but each has a game remaining against one of the region's two one-loss teams, Jeff Davis (Nov. 1 vs. Swainsboro) and Metter (Nov. 1 vs. Vidalia). Last year, Swainsboro's victory over Vidalia decided the title, as neither lost to another region opponent. Vidalia's Jaedyn Stanley has run for 100 yards or more in five consecutive games and has a season total of 795 yards, including 167 on 25 carries in a 17-14 victory over Toombs County last week. QB Bryce Davis passed for 87 yards and rushed for 74 against a Toombs team that came in allowing just 154 total yards per game. Brennan Dooley kicked a school-record 46-yard field goal that proved to be the difference. Swainsboro's balanced offense averages 173.9 yards passing and 169.4 rushing. The offensive leaders are Kade Youmans (1,186 yards, 17 touchdowns passing), Robert Allen (592 yards, six TDs rushing) and Cedric Seabrough (459 yards, nine TDs receiving). DT Ka'yun Davis has six sacks and 26 tackles for losses.

Walton at Roswell

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ray Manus Stadium, Roswell

Records, rankings: Walton is 4-3 overall, 2-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA and unranked; Roswell is 4-2, 1-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Roswell won 32-31 in 2018.

Things to know: Walton is the only team without a loss in this region. Roswell is the defending champion. These are the two highest-rated teams in the region by the Maxwell Ratings, though Cherokee (6-2, 2-1) and Etowah (4-4, 2-1) are in the mix and make Region 4 perhaps the most suspenseful race in the highest classification. In the 2018 game between these two, both were ranked in the top 10, and they staged a classic. Roswell's Kamonty Jett scored on a 9-yard run with 1:26 left, then ran in the conversion for the winning points. Walton led in total yards 492-462. The teams are more defensive-oriented this season. With 10 senior starters on that side, Roswell is allowing 8.8 points per game, second-fewest in AAAAAAA. LB Doneiko Slaughter, DL Caden Bondurant and LB Will Troutman are returning all-region players. The offense surprisingly has struggled, and passing is down 43 yards per game. Similarly, Walton is holding the line on defense but certainly misses all-state WR Dominick Blaylock, now at Georgia. Walton had scored at least 20 points in every game the past two seasons but has been held to 10 or fewer three times this year.

Warner Robins at Bainbridge

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Centennial Field, Bainbridge

Records, rankings: Warner Robins is 7-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-AAAAA and No. 4; Bainbridge is 5-2, 0-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Bainbridge won 47-41 in the 2018 Class AAAAA championship game.

Things to know: Bainbridge's three-overtime victory in the 2018 state final avenged a 38-0 loss to Warner Robins in the regular season that was part of the Bearcats' 3-5 start, which was followed by a season-ending seven-game winning streak. Warner Robins, the two-time defending region champion, is currently tied for first place with No. 8 Veterans, which beat Bainbridge 16-13 two weekends ago. Warner Robins and Bainbridge get more of their yardage from passing, but each also has a good running game. Warner Robins QB Jalen Addie has thrown for 1,383 yards and 16 touchdowns. His top target is Marcayll Jones (committed to Memphis), who has 25 catches for 474 yards. Jahlen Rutherford (97 carries, 660 yards) and James Smith (64-510) have both had two 100-yard rushing games. Bainbridge QB Quayde Hawkins has passed for 1,125 yards and nine TDs. Michael Ryan, Braxton Johnson and Beyon Bouie all have at least 16 receptions, 292 yards and two touchdowns. Rashad Broadnax has 59 percent of the team's carries and 718 of the 899 rushing yards.

West Laurens at Mary Persons

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dan Pitts Stadium at Mitchell Field, Forsyth

Records, rankings: West Laurens is 6-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 2-AAAA and No. 10; Mary Persons is 4-3, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Mary Persons won 52-13 in 2018.

Things to know: These are the two highest-rated teams in 2-AAAAA, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, and the winner will emerge as the front-runner for the region title, although Perry also is undefeated in region play. West Laurens (2014) and Mary Persons (2015-2018) have combined to win the past five titles in their region. West Laurens' 6-1 start is the school's best since 1996. The Raiders average 214.4 yards passing and 186.0 rushing. A.J. Mathis has passed for 1,425 yards and 14 touchdowns. His top target is Brent Carr (51 receptions, 807 yards, three TDs). The running game is led by Daniel Dorsey (439 yards). LB D'Eryk Jackson, a three-star recruit committed to Kentucky, has five sacks and a team-best 62 total tackles. Mary Persons gets about 60 percent of its offense from a running game led by William Stewart (64 carries, 541 yards, six TDs) and Enrico Harden (63-385-6). Freshman QB Logan Hickman has 573 of his team's 816 passing yards, including a season-high 233 and three touchdowns in a 37-28 victory over Upson-Lee two weeks ago.

Westlake at Newnan

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Drake Stadium, Newnan

Records, rankings: Westlake is 4-3 overall, 2-0 in Region 2-AAAAAAA and unranked; Newnan is 5-2, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Westlake won 47-21 in 2018.

Things to know: This game is for sole possession of first place in 2-AAAAAAA, just as it was in 2018. These schools have met each of the past 11 seasons. Newnan won the first six. Westlake has won the past five while capturing five region titles and going 31-1 in region play. Under new coach Bobby May, promoted from offensive coordinator, Westlake has been a strong passing team with two quarterbacks - freshman R.J. Johnson (68-of-108 passing for 1,166 yards) and senior Jimmy Inman (41-of-68, 665 yards). The top receivers - TE/WR Leo Blackburn (24 receptions, 512 yards, three touchdowns), WR Dereck Britt (24-509-4) and WR Chase Lloyd (23-81-4, committed to Vanderbilt) - are college prospects. Young defensive linemen Horace Lockett and Sedarius McConnell have SEC offers. Newnan is on pace to increase its victory total for each of the first three seasons under coach Chip Walker, who came from Sandy Creek, where he won three state titles. Newnan is balanced offensively. Michael Maginnis, an all-region quarterback last season as a sophomore, has thrown for 1,143 yards. Nick Owens has rushed for 413 yards and gone over 100 yard each of the past two games. Josh Harris has 437 yards receiving.

Wilcox County at Irwin County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Indian Field, Ocilla

Records, rankings: Wilcox County is 6-1 overall, 3-1 in Region 2-A and No. 4 in Class A public; Irwin County is 6-0, 4-0 and No. 1 in Class A public.

Last meeting: Irwin County won 48-0 in 2018.

Things to know: Irwin County, the region champion four of the past five seasons, would take firm control of the region with a victory. Wilcox County could force a potential four-way tie with an upset. No. 2 Clinch County (6-1, 3-1) is also in the region. Irwin beat Clinch 14-0, scoring on two long plays, one on defense. Wilcox lost to Clinch 28-22 after failing to hold a 22-13 led in the fourth quarter. Wilcox is led by LB/RB Desmond Tisdol, a Division I recruit who has rushed for 470 yards, made five tackles for losses and intercepted two passes. Noah Hollingsworth is 53-of-92 passing for 768 yards and 12 touchdowns with just one interception. He has rushed for 527 yards, twice going for 140 or more in a game. Irwin has allowed only three touchdowns in six games. Zach Smith was 8-of-9 passing for 196 yards and three touchdowns against Telfair County last week. Irwin RB/LB D.J. Lundy, who made all-state last year, is near 100 percent after missing three games with a leg injury. He had two tackles for losses last week. Irwin has won the past six games in this series. Wilcox won the previous six.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.