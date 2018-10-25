0 Top 10 high school football games this week

Clinch County at Charlton County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Indian Field/The Swamp, Folkston

Records, rankings: Clinch County is 7-1 overall, 4-1 in Region 2-A and No. 2 in Class A public; Charlton County is 6-2, 4-1 and No. 6.

Last meeting: Clinch County won 37-14 in 2017.

Things to know: Barring a major upset elsewhere in the region, this game will determine second and third place in 2-A. Top-ranked Irwin County, which has beaten both teams, is in first and can clinch the region title with a victory in either of its final two games. Last year, Clinch County lost to Irwin and beat Charlton in the regular season and went on to beat Irwin in the final for its second state title in three years. Although Charlton County is more likely to pass than Clinch County, both are run-first teams that lean heavily on the quarterback. Charlton's Raykwon Anderson is 59-of-130 passing for 847 yards and 10 TDs and is the leading rusher with 711 yards and 11 TDs on 87 carries. WR/DB Seaquon Clark has 400 yards and six TDs on 28 catches, averages 30.8 yards on kickoff returns and has 25 tackles and an interception on defense. Clinch QB/RB/LB Trezmen Marshall (committed to Georgia) has 188 yards passing, 579 yards rushing and 34 tackles, leading the team in all three categories. Tyler Morehead has 518 yards rushing, 137 passing and 65 receiving and has made 22 tackles. The Panthers average 296.4 yards rushing and pass only about seven times per game.

Colquitt County at Tift County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brodie Field, Tifton

Records, rankings: Colquitt County is 8-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 1-AAAAAAA and No. 1; Tift County is 6-2, 1-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Tift County won 38-35 in 2017.

Things to know: The winner is the likely region champion, although a three-way tie is still a possibility in this four-team region. Tift last won a region title in 2006. Colquitt has been region champion three of the past four seasons, though was runner-up to Lowndes in 2017 in part because of losing to Tift County for the first time since 2008. Tift won on Fernando Ramirez's 18-yard field goal in the final seconds. Mike Jones rushed for 203 yards on 34 carries in that game. He's back. Tift's concern this season has been the passing game, but it awakened in last week's victory over Lowndes when Patrick Felton threw for 283 yards and three long TD passes to speedy Tyler Ajiero. Colquitt, also breaking in a new quarterback, has been balanced and leans on outstanding running backs Daijun Edwards (779 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns) and Ty Leggett (507). Jaycee Harden has thrown for 1,274 yards and 14 touchdowns. Colquitt is first in Class AAAAAAA scoring defense, allowing 9.3 points per game. Tift is seventh (14.8).

Douglas County at Creekside

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Arrowhead Stadium, Fairburn

Records, rankings: Douglas County is 7-1 overall, 6-0 in Region 5-AAAAAA and No. 4; Creekside is 5-3, 5-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Douglas County won 49-7 in 2017.

Things to know: Douglas County can clinch its first region title since 2002 with a victory. Creekside would need to also beat South Paulding next week to get its first title since 2014. Douglas County hangs its hat on defense. The Tigers are allowing 9.4 points per game, the third-best effort in AAAAAA. Mataio Soli, a defensive player-of-the-year candidate, has more than 20 tackles for losses. He's committed to Arkansas. LB Josh Slay, who has more than 20 offers, has a team-leading 61 solo tackles. Douglas County doesn't have a passer over 750 yards or rusher over 250. Michael Oldfield, Tyren Curd and Gibran Shannon have one 100-yard rushing game each. Creekside's best all-around player is probably DB Taj Dodson, a three-star recruit with more than 25 offers. He has a team-leading 25 solo tackles and is a dangerous return man. Also watch junior LB Tyson Meiguez, another Division I recruit. He has nine tackles for losses. RB Tyler Malone (665 yards rushing) and QB Lazarus Anderson (1,243 yards passing) are the leaders of a balanced offense.

Fitzgerald at Brooks County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Veterans Stadium, Quitman

Records, rankings: Fitzgerald is 7-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 1-AA and unranked; Brooks County is 6-2, 2-0 and No. 7.

Last meeting: Brooks County won 49-17 in 2017.

Things to know: The winner of this game will be the champion in Region 1-AA. The teams have combined to win nine of the 13 titles since they were paired in the same region in 2006. The only other teams to break through were Thomasville (2007 and 2017) and Cook (2010). Brooks County trails in the series 13-7 but has won four of the past six meetings. Fitzgerald is averaging 193 yards rushing and 144 passing. QB Justin Reliford is the leading rusher with 669 yards and 11 touchdowns on 114 carries. He had a season-high 235 yards on 19 carries in a 36-21 win over then-No. 10 Thomasville two weeks ago. Reliford also is 75-of-119 passing for 904 yards. Leading receiver Damien Devine (29 catches, 450 yards) has 779 yards of total offense and scored seven touchdowns. Brooks County averages 148.0 yards passing and 132.4 rushing. Ni'tavion Burress (733 yards passing) and Jacolby Brown (461) have thrown for 1,194 yards. Brown also is the team's second-leading receiver with 321 yards. He had 230 yards receiving and 66 passing in a 39-20 victory over Early County last week. Deon Fountain, a three-star recruit, leads the Trojans in rushing (306 yards) and receiving (605).

George Walton Academy at Prince Avenue Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brad Akins Field, Bogart

Records, rankings: George Walton Academy is 7-1 overall, 2-1 in Region 8-A South and No. 5 in Class A private; Prince Avenue Christian is 7-1, 2-1 and No. 3.

Last meeting: Prince Avenue Christian won 28-14 in 2017.

Things to know: Each has lost to Athens Academy, so a region title is not in the cards, but Prince Avenue is fifth and George Walton is 10th in the GHSA power rankings, which will determine playoff seeding. This game could net the winner a first-round bye or home-field advantage. Prince Avenue QB Brock Vandagriff, a sophomore and first-year starter, leads Class A with 2,119 yards passing. Mack Simmons leads the class in receiving with 792 yards. But Prince Avenue also runs well (191.9 yards rushing per game). George Walton is a more dedicated running team out of the wing-T, which will be a challenge for a Prince Avenue defense that surrendered 338 rushing yards to Athens Academy. George Walton's leading rushers are Will Wolf (62 carries, 390 yards, three touchdowns), Andre Payne (42-465-7) and Darius Barnum (43-432-7).

Haralson County at Calhoun

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Phil Reeve Stadium, Calhoun

Records, rankings: Haralson County is 7-1 overall, 5-1 in Region 6-AAA and unranked; Calhoun is 8-0, 6-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Calhoun won 41-10 in 2017.

Things to know: Calhoun has won a state-record 116 consecutive games that count in region standings, a streak that dates to 2001. This game is expected go down as No. 117, as the computer Maxwell Ratings favor Calhoun by 36 points, but Haralson County and star RB Treylon Sheppard present unusual intrigue. With eight victories, the Rebels have matched their best win total of the past 25 years and might be the region's second-best team. What's more, Sheppard is chasing an iconic state record. He has rushed for 2,551 yards, or 621 short of the 3,172 set in 2000 by Daccus Turman of Washington-Wilkes. Sheppard averages 29.3 carries per game. Calhoun's defense, led by linebackers Davis Allen (team-leading 45 tackles) and Collin Baggett (eight tackles for losses), is third in Class AAA scoring defense, and that's with starters sitting out the second half of the four most recent games, all blowouts. That trend also deflates the still-impressive passing numbers of Gavin Gray (112-of-178, 1,519 yards, 14 touchdowns), Brannon Spector (419 yards receiving) and Luke Moseley (408). Regardless of the outcome, the region race likely won't be over. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (6-2, 5-1) travels to Calhoun next week.

Lanier at Dacula

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Barron Field, Dacula

Records, rankings: Lanier is 6-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 8-AAAAAA and unranked; Dacula is 6-2, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Dacula won 41-7 in 2017.

Things to know: The winner of this game between the only Gwinnett County schools in Class AAAAAA will be the Region 8 champion. Dacula is 13-0 in region games since dropping from the highest class before the 2016 season and won the past two Region 8 championships. Lanier, playing its seventh full season of varsity football, won region titles in 2014 and 2015. Lanier QB Zach Calzada (committed to Texas A&M) missed two games early in the season after suffering an injury against Central Gwinnett on Aug. 24. The Longhorns lost that game and the next one against Alpharetta but have since won five straight. Calzada is 70-of-126 passing for 1,076 yards and 11 touchdowns. Taj Barnes has rushed for 579 yards and four TDs on 95 carries, and the leading receivers are Cole Thornton (28-389-4) and Zach Charles (26-324-0). Dacula averages 198.3 yards rushing and 160.0 passing. Trenton Jones has carried the load in the running game with 868 yards and 10 touchdowns on 120 carries. That's more than half the team's total in all three categories. Jarrett Jenkins (95-of-147) has passed for 1,276 yards and 12 TDs. Konata Mumpfield leads the receivers with 268 yards on 29 catches.

Marietta at Hillgrove

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cobb Energy Hillgrove Stadium, Powder Springs

Records, rankings: Marietta is 4-4 overall, 3-0 in Region 3-AAAAAAA and No. 5; Hillgrove is 8-0, 3-0 and No. 4.

Last meeting: Marietta won 28-17 in 2017 (the victory was later overturned by forfeit).

Things to know: The winner of this game will be the 3-AAAAAAA champion. Hillgrove is the defending champ and is seeking its fourth title in eight years. Marietta's last region title came in 2005. The Blue Devils finished in fifth place in the region last season but earned the AAAAAAA at-large playoff berth and advanced to the quarterfinals. Marietta's four losses this season have come against teams ranked in the top 50 nationally. Harrison Bailey, rated the No. 3 pro-style quarterback nationally among juniors, is 203-of-319 for 2,650 yards and 28 TDs. Arik Gilbert, the No. 6 overall junior nationally, has 75 receptions (two short of the school record) for 1,030 yards and 12 TDs. He has become the main target since an ankle injury has sidelined Ramel Keyton (committed to Tennessee). Hillgrove is fourth in Class AAAAAAA defense (14.13 points per game) despite dealing with injuries in recent weeks. DB Lance Wise is the defense's leader. He has 34 tackles, 14 assists, one sack, seven interceptions, three fumbles caused, two fumble recoveries and four TDs. Offensively, Trevor Smith has run for 552 yards to lead a unit that averages 208.1 yards rushing and 119.4 passing.

Marist at Blessed Trinity

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blessed Trinity Stadium, Roswell

Records, rankings: Marist is 8-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 7-AAAA and No. 7; Blessed Trinity is 8-0, 4-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Blessed Trinity won 16-7 in the 2017 Class AAAA championship game.

Things to know: The winner is the region champion, as was the case last season when Marist won the regular-season meeting. Blessed Trinity won the rematch in the Class AAAAA final. The teams have similar personnel to a year ago, especially Blessed Trinity. Ohio State pledge Steele Chambers, with 813 yards rushing, is closing in on his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. He's also the third-leading tackler on defense. QB Jake Smith (991 yards passing), LB J.D. Bertrand (team-leading 25 solo tackles and 8.5 TFL) and DB/WR Ryan Smith (4,601 career all-purpose yards) have been key figures since they were freshmen. Marist returns WR/DB Kyle Hamilton, who has 1,018 all-purpose yards and leads the team in tackles. Ryan Mannelly (eight tackles for losses) and Adam Pozzobon (seven sacks) also lead a defense that ranks No. 3 in Class AAAA scoring defense. They have played two common ranked opponents this year. Flowery Branch took Blessed Trinity to overtime and lost 21-20 while Marist beat Flowery Branch 20-0. But St. Pius beat Marist 17-0 and lost to Blessed Trinity 35-13.

Southwest DeKalb at Arabia Mountain

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, James R. Hallford Stadium, Clarkston

Records, rankings: Southwest DeKalb is 8-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 5-AAAAA and No. 9; Arabia Mountain is 5-3, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Arabia Mountain won 27-14 in 2017.

Things to know: Southwest DeKalb and Arabia Mountain are the only remaining unbeaten teams in Region 5-AAAAA play. A victory would clinch Southwest DeKalb's 17th region championship but first since 2009. Arabia Mountain most likely would also need to beat third-place Lithonia next week to avoid a tie for first place among the three teams. Arabia Mountain is the two-time defending region champion. Southwest DeKalb is the more run-oriented team (averaging 162.1 yards rushing, 101.8 passing), while Arabia Mountain gets more of its yardage passing (173.6 passing, 121.8 rushing). Eian Scott (91 carries, 600 yards, five touchdowns in six games) and Jamel Starks (42-346-7) are Southwest DeKalb's leading rushers. QB Rion White is 58-of-131 passing for 774 yards and seven TDs. LB Derico Smith is the leading tackler for a defense allowing just 5.5 points per game, best in Class AAAAA. Arabia Mountain QB Bryson Williams is 76-of-132 passing for 1,084 yards and 10 touchdowns. His top targets are Matthew Crawford (15-334-2), Corey Rolle (17-267-2) and Jordan Barrow (17-242-4). Jaylen Burke (90 carries, 454 yards) is the leading rusher.

