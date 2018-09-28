  • National rankings: Colquitt County climbs after beating Grayson

    By: Chip Saye, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week's rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week's rankings.

    CalPreps 

    9. (11) Colquitt County 

    23. (19) Rome 

    36. (59) Archer 

    41. (38) Blessed Trinity 

    45. (NR) Parkview 

    49. (44) Grayson 

    57. (43) Walton 

    69. (66) McEachern 

    78. (71) North Gwinnett 

    82. (73) Lee County 

    95. (97) Marietta 

    98. (NR) Milton 

    USA Today 

    19. (19) Rome 

    21. (NR) Colquitt County 

    MaxPreps 

    10. (13) Colquitt County 

    19. (19) Rome 

    PrepNation 

    8. (8) Colquitt County 

    19. (19) Lee County 

    High School Football America 

    11. (13) Colquitt County 

    25. (26) Rome 

    30. (30) Grayson 

    48. (48) Walton 

    60. (62) Blessed Trinity 

    62. (64) North Gwinnett 

    63. (66) McEachern 

    64. (67) Cedar Grove 

    79. (93) Archer 

    96. (NR) Parkview 

    Prep Force 

    16. (18) Colquitt County 

