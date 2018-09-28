National rankings: Colquitt County climbs after beating Grayson

CalPreps
9. (11) Colquitt County
23. (19) Rome
36. (59) Archer
41. (38) Blessed Trinity
45. (NR) Parkview
49. (44) Grayson
57. (43) Walton
69. (66) McEachern
78. (71) North Gwinnett
82. (73) Lee County
95. (97) Marietta
98. (NR) Milton
USA Today
19. (19) Rome
21. (NR) Colquitt County
MaxPreps
10. (13) Colquitt County
19. (19) Rome
PrepNation
8. (8) Colquitt County
19. (19) Lee County
High School Football America
11. (13) Colquitt County
25. (26) Rome
30. (30) Grayson
48. (48) Walton
60. (62) Blessed Trinity
62. (64) North Gwinnett
63. (66) McEachern
64. (67) Cedar Grove
79. (93) Archer
96. (NR) Parkview
Prep Force
16. (18) Colquitt County
