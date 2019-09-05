0 More than 130 former Georgia high school players on NFL rosters

More than 130 former Georgia high school players are on NFL rosters entering the first week of the season, according to research by GHSF Daily.

Norcross has the most alumni in the NFL, as there are six former Blue Devils playing on Sundays. They are Lorenzo Carter, Jason Croom, Geremy Davis, Max Garcia, Chris Herndon and Alvin Kamara. A potential seventh, Brice Butler, was released this week by the Dolphins and remains a free agent.

Stephenson and Tucker have five NFL players each. Peachtree Ridge has four.

This could be the first season that All-Pro safety Eric Berry won't play an NFL game. The former Creekside star is a free agent. Another former All-Pro defensive back from Georgia, Adam "Pacman" Jones of Westlake, has retired after 12 seasons. Offensive lineman Clint Boling of Chattahoochee also retired after eight seasons.

But there are some 18 former Georgia players set to make their NFL debuts. Those include Stephenson's Montez Sweat, a first-round pick of the Washington Redskins, and former AJC Super 11 players Tre Lamar of Roswell, Ken Webster of Stockbridge and Mecole Hardman of Elbert County.

The NFL team with the most Georgia players is the New York Giants with nine. The home-state Falcons have six. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only NFL team with no Georgia players.

The NFL has not released the totals by state, but it is likely that Georgia ranks fourth in players, as it did in 2018. According to the NFL, Georgia had 123 players on 2018 opening-week rosters. That trailed Florida (211), California (185) and Texas (175) and led fifth-place Ohio (76).

The list below includes Georgia players on 53-man rosters, injured reserve or suspended lists. They do not include those on practice squads.

NFL rosters change daily, and NFL high school data must be researched, as it is not provided officially by the league. We welcome notice of omissions or mistakes and will update this list accordingly on AJC.com.

Players are listed alphabetically by high school. List includes where they played in college and current NFL team:

LB Vic Beasley, Adairsville, Clemson, Falcons

QB Joshua Dobbs, Alpharetta, Tennessee, Steelers

WR Jakobi Meyers*, Arabia Mountain, N.C. State, Patriots

WR Breshad Perriman, Arabia Mountain, Central Florida, Buccaneers

CB Justin Coleman, Brunswick, Tennessee, Lions

CB Darius Slay, Brunswick, Mississippi State, Lions

DB Tracy Walker, Brunswick, La.-Lafayette, Lions

LS Reid Ferguson, Buford, LSU, Bills

DB J.J. Wilcox-ij, Cairo, Georgia Southern, Falcons

MLB Jarrad Davis, Camden Co., Florida, Lions

DE Darryl Johnson*, Camden Co., N. C. A&T, Bills

LS Josh Harris, Carrollton, Auburn, Falcons

DB Jonathan Jones, Carrollton, Auburn, Patriots

DT Dontavius Russell*, Carrollton, Auburn, Jaguars

RB Isaiah Crowell-ij, Carver (Col.), Alabama State, Raiders

OT Chris Hubbard, Carver (Col.), UAB, Browns

RB Nick Chubb, Cedartown, Georgia, Browns

RB Senorise Perry-ij, Chattooga, Louisville, Bills

WR Tyreek Hill, Coffee, West Alabama, Chiefs

OG Cameron Erving, Colquitt Co., Florida State, Chiefs

TE Gerald Everett, Columbia, S. Alabama, Rams

OT Eric Smith, Columbia, Virginia, Giants

P Chris Jones, Coosa, Carson-Newman, Cowboys

FB Alex Armah, Dacula, West Georgia, Panthers

OG Corey Levin, Dacula, Chattanooga, Broncos

OLB Leonard Floyd, Dodge Co., Georgia, Bears

DT Montravius Adams, Dooly Co., Auburn, Packers

SS Shawn Williams, Early Co., Georgia, Bengals

DT Sheldon Rankins, Eastside, Louisville, Saints

WR Mecole Hardman*, Elbert Co., Georgia, Chiefs

DE Isaac Rochell, ELCA, Notre Dame, Chargers

CB Buster Skrine, Etowah, Chattanooga, Bears

LB A.J. Johnson, Gainesville, Tennessee, Broncos

DE Jeremiah Ledbetter-ij, Gainesville, Arkansas, Buccaneers

QB Deshaun Watson, Gainesville, Clemson, Texans

RB Wayne Gallman, Grayson, Clemson, Giants

DT Robert Nkemdiche-pup, Grayson, Mississippi, Dolphins

WR Kalif Raymond, GAC, Holy Cross, Titans

WR Darius Slayton*, GAC, Auburn, Giants

DE Ronald Blair, Greene Co., App. State, 49ers

DE Arden Key, Hapeville, LSU, Raiders

OLB Jordan Jenkins, Harris Co., Georgia, Jets

DE Dalvin Tomlinson, Henry Co., Alabama, Giants

OG James Carpenter, Hephzibah, Alabama, Falcons

OLB Bradley Chubb, Hillgrove, N.C. State, Broncos

RB Kenyan Drake, Hillgrove, Alabama, Dolphins

TE Evan Engram, Hillgrove, Mississippi, Giants

OLB D'Andre Walker*-ij, Hughes, Georgia, Titans

CB Cameron Sutton, Jonesboro, Tennessee, Steelers

OT Donnell Greene*-ij, Kell, Minnesota, Jaguars

ILB Wesley Woodyard, LaGrange, Kentucky, Titans

MLB Raekwon McMillan, Liberty Co., Ohio State, Dolphins

WR Preston Williams, Lovejoy, Colorado State, Dolphins

OT Elijah Wilkinson, Lovejoy, Ga. Southern, Broncos

DB Grant Haley, Lovett, Penn State, Giants

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, Lowndes, Louisville, Redskins

CB Kenny Moore, Lowndes, Valdosta State, Colts

FS Kevin Byard, M.L. King, Middle Tenn., Titans

ILB Roquan Smith, Macon Co., Georgia, Bears

ILB Natrez Patrick, Mays, Georgia, Rams

OG Kofi Amichia-ij, McEachern, South Florida, Panthers

OT Chuma Edoga*, McEachern, Southern Cal, Jets

DE Allen Bailey, McIntosh Co., Miami, Falcons

RB Peyton Barber, Milton, Auburn, Buccaneers

DE Carl Lawson, Milton, Auburn, Bengals

DT Grover Stewart, Mitchell Co., Albany State, Colts

WR Michael Gallup, Monroe Area, Colorado State, Cowboys

DE Stephon Tuitt, Monroe Area, Notre Dame, Steelers

OLB Alec Ogletree, Newnan, Georgia, Giants

LB Lorenzo Carter, Norcross, Georgia, Giants

TE Jason Croom, Norcross, Tennessee, Bills

WR Geremy Davis, Norcross, Connecticut, Chargers

OG Max Garcia-pup, Norcross, Florida, Cardinals

TE Chris Herndon-sus, Norcross, Miami (Fla.), Jets

RB Alvin Kamara, Norcross, Tennessee, Saints

SS Morgan Burnett, North Clayton, Georgia Tech, Browns

DT Kyle Love, North Clayton, Miss. State, Panthers

TE Darren Waller, North Cobb, Georgia Tech, Raiders

TE Jared Cook, North Gwinnett, South Carolina, Saints

OT Ja'Wuan James, North Gwinnett, Tennessee, Broncos

TE C.J. Uzomah, North Gwinnett, Auburn, Bengals

WR Chris Conley, North Paulding, Georgia, Jaguars

DB Brandon Facyson, Northgate, Virginia Tech, Chargers

K Wil Lutz, Northgate, Georgia State, Saints

WR Robert Davis, Northside (W.R.), Georgia State, Redskins

DT Abry Jones, Northside (W.R.), Georgia, Jaguars

CB Steven Nelson, Northside (W.R.), Oregon State, Steelers

DT Isaiah Mack, NW Whitfield, Chattanooga, Titans

RB Chris Carson, Parkview, Oklahoma State, Seahawks

WR Demarcus Robinson, Peach Co., Florida, Chiefs

OT Orlando Brown, Peachtree Ridge, Oklahoma, Ravens

DE Cameron Heyward, Peachtree Ridge, Ohio State, Steelers

LB Kevin Minter, Peachtree Ridge, LSU, Buccaneers

CB Bradley Roby, Peachtree Ridge, Ohio State, Texans

CB Casey Hayward, Perry, Vanderbilt, Chargers

OLB Thomas Davis, Randolph-Clay, Georgia, Chargers

SS Vonn Bell, Ridgeland, Ohio State, Saints

OT Cordy Glenn, Riverdale, Georgia, Bengals

DT Grady Jarrett, Rockdale Co., Clemson, Falcons

LB Tre Lamar*-ij, Roswell, Clemson, Lions

P Ty Long, Roswell, UAB, Chargers

CB Mike Hilton, Sandy Creek, Ole Miss, Steelers

CB Isaiah Johnson, Sandy Creek, Georgia Tech, Raiders

DB Dee Virgin, Seminole Co., West Alabama, Lions

DE Stephen Weatherly, Shiloh, Vanderbilt, Vikings

DT Justin Jones, South Cobb, N.C. State, Chargers

CB Rock Ya-Sin*, SW DeKalb, Temple, Colts

RB Jerick McKinnon-ij, Sprayberry, Georgia Southern, 49ers

DB Brynden Trawick, Sprayberry, Troy, Ravens

P Sam Martin, Starr's Mill, App. State, Lions

DE Justin Houston, Statesboro, Georgia, Colts

RB Mike Davis, Stephenson, South Carolina, Bears

DE Bruce Irvin, Stephenson, West Virginia, Panthers

DB Kenny Ladler-ij, Stephenson, Vanderbilt, Giants

OLB Preston Smith, Stephenson, Miss. State, Packers

LB Montez Sweat*, Stephenson, Miss. State, Redskins

DB Ken Webster*, Stockbridge, Ole Miss, Dolphins

DE Austin Bryant*, Thomas Central, Clemson, Lions

CB A.J. Bouye, Tucker, Central Florida, Jaguars

WR Dwayne Harris, Tucker, East Carolina, Raiders

DE Jonathan Ledbetter*, Tucker, Georgia, Dolphins

CB Duke Shelley*, Tucker, Kansas State, Bears

DB Neiko Thorpe, Tucker, Auburn, Seahawks

DB Darqueze Dennard-pup, Twiggs Co., Michigan State, Bengals

TE Jordan Akins, Union Grove, Central Florida, Texans

DT Cortez Broughton*, Veterans, Cincinnati, Chargers

FS Reshad Jones, Washington, Georgia, Dolphins

C David Andrews-ij, Wesleyan, Georgia, Patriots

WR Demaryius Thomas, West Laurens, Georgia Tech, Patriots

QB Cam Newton, Westlake, Auburn, Panthers

K Harrison Butker, Westminster, Georgia Tech, Chiefs

OT Trent Brown, Westover, Florida, Raiders

DB Kareem Jackson, Westside (Mac.), Alabama, Broncos

OLB Bud Dupree, Wilkinson Co., Kentucky, Steelers

DB Chandon Sullivan, Winder-Barrow, Georgia State, Packers

DE Henry Anderson, Woodward Academy, Stanford, Jets

P A.J. Cole*, Woodward Academy, N.C. State, Raiders

Notes: ij - Injured reserve; pup - Physically unable to perform; sus - Suspended list; * - Rookie

