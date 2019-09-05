More than 130 former Georgia high school players on NFL rosters

More than 130 former Georgia high school players are on NFL rosters entering the first week of the season, according to research by GHSF Daily.
Norcross has the most alumni in the NFL, as there are six former Blue Devils playing on Sundays. They are Lorenzo Carter, Jason Croom, Geremy Davis, Max Garcia, Chris Herndon and Alvin Kamara. A potential seventh, Brice Butler, was released this week by the Dolphins and remains a free agent.
Stephenson and Tucker have five NFL players each. Peachtree Ridge has four.
This could be the first season that All-Pro safety Eric Berry won't play an NFL game. The former Creekside star is a free agent. Another former All-Pro defensive back from Georgia, Adam "Pacman" Jones of Westlake, has retired after 12 seasons. Offensive lineman Clint Boling of Chattahoochee also retired after eight seasons.
But there are some 18 former Georgia players set to make their NFL debuts. Those include Stephenson's Montez Sweat, a first-round pick of the Washington Redskins, and former AJC Super 11 players Tre Lamar of Roswell, Ken Webster of Stockbridge and Mecole Hardman of Elbert County.
The NFL team with the most Georgia players is the New York Giants with nine. The home-state Falcons have six. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only NFL team with no Georgia players.
The NFL has not released the totals by state, but it is likely that Georgia ranks fourth in players, as it did in 2018. According to the NFL, Georgia had 123 players on 2018 opening-week rosters. That trailed Florida (211), California (185) and Texas (175) and led fifth-place Ohio (76).
The list below includes Georgia players on 53-man rosters, injured reserve or suspended lists. They do not include those on practice squads.
NFL rosters change daily, and NFL high school data must be researched, as it is not provided officially by the league. We welcome notice of omissions or mistakes and will update this list accordingly on AJC.com.
Players are listed alphabetically by high school. List includes where they played in college and current NFL team:
LB Vic Beasley, Adairsville, Clemson, Falcons
QB Joshua Dobbs, Alpharetta, Tennessee, Steelers
WR Jakobi Meyers*, Arabia Mountain, N.C. State, Patriots
WR Breshad Perriman, Arabia Mountain, Central Florida, Buccaneers
CB Justin Coleman, Brunswick, Tennessee, Lions
CB Darius Slay, Brunswick, Mississippi State, Lions
DB Tracy Walker, Brunswick, La.-Lafayette, Lions
LS Reid Ferguson, Buford, LSU, Bills
DB J.J. Wilcox-ij, Cairo, Georgia Southern, Falcons
MLB Jarrad Davis, Camden Co., Florida, Lions
DE Darryl Johnson*, Camden Co., N. C. A&T, Bills
LS Josh Harris, Carrollton, Auburn, Falcons
DB Jonathan Jones, Carrollton, Auburn, Patriots
DT Dontavius Russell*, Carrollton, Auburn, Jaguars
RB Isaiah Crowell-ij, Carver (Col.), Alabama State, Raiders
OT Chris Hubbard, Carver (Col.), UAB, Browns
RB Nick Chubb, Cedartown, Georgia, Browns
RB Senorise Perry-ij, Chattooga, Louisville, Bills
WR Tyreek Hill, Coffee, West Alabama, Chiefs
OG Cameron Erving, Colquitt Co., Florida State, Chiefs
TE Gerald Everett, Columbia, S. Alabama, Rams
OT Eric Smith, Columbia, Virginia, Giants
P Chris Jones, Coosa, Carson-Newman, Cowboys
FB Alex Armah, Dacula, West Georgia, Panthers
OG Corey Levin, Dacula, Chattanooga, Broncos
OLB Leonard Floyd, Dodge Co., Georgia, Bears
DT Montravius Adams, Dooly Co., Auburn, Packers
SS Shawn Williams, Early Co., Georgia, Bengals
DT Sheldon Rankins, Eastside, Louisville, Saints
WR Mecole Hardman*, Elbert Co., Georgia, Chiefs
DE Isaac Rochell, ELCA, Notre Dame, Chargers
CB Buster Skrine, Etowah, Chattanooga, Bears
LB A.J. Johnson, Gainesville, Tennessee, Broncos
DE Jeremiah Ledbetter-ij, Gainesville, Arkansas, Buccaneers
QB Deshaun Watson, Gainesville, Clemson, Texans
RB Wayne Gallman, Grayson, Clemson, Giants
DT Robert Nkemdiche-pup, Grayson, Mississippi, Dolphins
WR Kalif Raymond, GAC, Holy Cross, Titans
WR Darius Slayton*, GAC, Auburn, Giants
DE Ronald Blair, Greene Co., App. State, 49ers
DE Arden Key, Hapeville, LSU, Raiders
OLB Jordan Jenkins, Harris Co., Georgia, Jets
DE Dalvin Tomlinson, Henry Co., Alabama, Giants
OG James Carpenter, Hephzibah, Alabama, Falcons
OLB Bradley Chubb, Hillgrove, N.C. State, Broncos
RB Kenyan Drake, Hillgrove, Alabama, Dolphins
TE Evan Engram, Hillgrove, Mississippi, Giants
OLB D'Andre Walker*-ij, Hughes, Georgia, Titans
CB Cameron Sutton, Jonesboro, Tennessee, Steelers
OT Donnell Greene*-ij, Kell, Minnesota, Jaguars
ILB Wesley Woodyard, LaGrange, Kentucky, Titans
MLB Raekwon McMillan, Liberty Co., Ohio State, Dolphins
WR Preston Williams, Lovejoy, Colorado State, Dolphins
OT Elijah Wilkinson, Lovejoy, Ga. Southern, Broncos
DB Grant Haley, Lovett, Penn State, Giants
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, Lowndes, Louisville, Redskins
CB Kenny Moore, Lowndes, Valdosta State, Colts
FS Kevin Byard, M.L. King, Middle Tenn., Titans
ILB Roquan Smith, Macon Co., Georgia, Bears
ILB Natrez Patrick, Mays, Georgia, Rams
OG Kofi Amichia-ij, McEachern, South Florida, Panthers
OT Chuma Edoga*, McEachern, Southern Cal, Jets
DE Allen Bailey, McIntosh Co., Miami, Falcons
RB Peyton Barber, Milton, Auburn, Buccaneers
DE Carl Lawson, Milton, Auburn, Bengals
DT Grover Stewart, Mitchell Co., Albany State, Colts
WR Michael Gallup, Monroe Area, Colorado State, Cowboys
DE Stephon Tuitt, Monroe Area, Notre Dame, Steelers
OLB Alec Ogletree, Newnan, Georgia, Giants
LB Lorenzo Carter, Norcross, Georgia, Giants
TE Jason Croom, Norcross, Tennessee, Bills
WR Geremy Davis, Norcross, Connecticut, Chargers
OG Max Garcia-pup, Norcross, Florida, Cardinals
TE Chris Herndon-sus, Norcross, Miami (Fla.), Jets
RB Alvin Kamara, Norcross, Tennessee, Saints
SS Morgan Burnett, North Clayton, Georgia Tech, Browns
DT Kyle Love, North Clayton, Miss. State, Panthers
TE Darren Waller, North Cobb, Georgia Tech, Raiders
TE Jared Cook, North Gwinnett, South Carolina, Saints
OT Ja'Wuan James, North Gwinnett, Tennessee, Broncos
TE C.J. Uzomah, North Gwinnett, Auburn, Bengals
WR Chris Conley, North Paulding, Georgia, Jaguars
DB Brandon Facyson, Northgate, Virginia Tech, Chargers
K Wil Lutz, Northgate, Georgia State, Saints
WR Robert Davis, Northside (W.R.), Georgia State, Redskins
DT Abry Jones, Northside (W.R.), Georgia, Jaguars
CB Steven Nelson, Northside (W.R.), Oregon State, Steelers
DT Isaiah Mack, NW Whitfield, Chattanooga, Titans
RB Chris Carson, Parkview, Oklahoma State, Seahawks
WR Demarcus Robinson, Peach Co., Florida, Chiefs
OT Orlando Brown, Peachtree Ridge, Oklahoma, Ravens
DE Cameron Heyward, Peachtree Ridge, Ohio State, Steelers
LB Kevin Minter, Peachtree Ridge, LSU, Buccaneers
CB Bradley Roby, Peachtree Ridge, Ohio State, Texans
CB Casey Hayward, Perry, Vanderbilt, Chargers
OLB Thomas Davis, Randolph-Clay, Georgia, Chargers
SS Vonn Bell, Ridgeland, Ohio State, Saints
OT Cordy Glenn, Riverdale, Georgia, Bengals
DT Grady Jarrett, Rockdale Co., Clemson, Falcons
LB Tre Lamar*-ij, Roswell, Clemson, Lions
P Ty Long, Roswell, UAB, Chargers
CB Mike Hilton, Sandy Creek, Ole Miss, Steelers
CB Isaiah Johnson, Sandy Creek, Georgia Tech, Raiders
DB Dee Virgin, Seminole Co., West Alabama, Lions
DE Stephen Weatherly, Shiloh, Vanderbilt, Vikings
DT Justin Jones, South Cobb, N.C. State, Chargers
CB Rock Ya-Sin*, SW DeKalb, Temple, Colts
RB Jerick McKinnon-ij, Sprayberry, Georgia Southern, 49ers
DB Brynden Trawick, Sprayberry, Troy, Ravens
P Sam Martin, Starr's Mill, App. State, Lions
DE Justin Houston, Statesboro, Georgia, Colts
RB Mike Davis, Stephenson, South Carolina, Bears
DE Bruce Irvin, Stephenson, West Virginia, Panthers
DB Kenny Ladler-ij, Stephenson, Vanderbilt, Giants
OLB Preston Smith, Stephenson, Miss. State, Packers
LB Montez Sweat*, Stephenson, Miss. State, Redskins
DB Ken Webster*, Stockbridge, Ole Miss, Dolphins
DE Austin Bryant*, Thomas Central, Clemson, Lions
CB A.J. Bouye, Tucker, Central Florida, Jaguars
WR Dwayne Harris, Tucker, East Carolina, Raiders
DE Jonathan Ledbetter*, Tucker, Georgia, Dolphins
CB Duke Shelley*, Tucker, Kansas State, Bears
DB Neiko Thorpe, Tucker, Auburn, Seahawks
DB Darqueze Dennard-pup, Twiggs Co., Michigan State, Bengals
TE Jordan Akins, Union Grove, Central Florida, Texans
DT Cortez Broughton*, Veterans, Cincinnati, Chargers
FS Reshad Jones, Washington, Georgia, Dolphins
C David Andrews-ij, Wesleyan, Georgia, Patriots
WR Demaryius Thomas, West Laurens, Georgia Tech, Patriots
QB Cam Newton, Westlake, Auburn, Panthers
K Harrison Butker, Westminster, Georgia Tech, Chiefs
OT Trent Brown, Westover, Florida, Raiders
DB Kareem Jackson, Westside (Mac.), Alabama, Broncos
OLB Bud Dupree, Wilkinson Co., Kentucky, Steelers
DB Chandon Sullivan, Winder-Barrow, Georgia State, Packers
DE Henry Anderson, Woodward Academy, Stanford, Jets
P A.J. Cole*, Woodward Academy, N.C. State, Raiders
Notes: ij - Injured reserve; pup - Physically unable to perform; sus - Suspended list; * - Rookie
