More than 130 former Georgia high school players on NFL rosters

    More than 130 former Georgia high school players are on NFL rosters entering the first week of the season, according to research by GHSF Daily. 

    Norcross has the most alumni in the NFL, as there are six former Blue Devils playing on Sundays. They are Lorenzo Carter, Jason Croom, Geremy Davis, Max Garcia, Chris Herndon and Alvin Kamara. A potential seventh, Brice Butler, was released this week by the Dolphins and remains a free agent. 

    Stephenson and Tucker have five NFL players each. Peachtree Ridge has four. 

    This could be the first season that All-Pro safety Eric Berry won't play an NFL game. The former Creekside star is a free agent. Another former All-Pro defensive back from Georgia, Adam "Pacman" Jones of Westlake, has retired after 12 seasons. Offensive lineman Clint Boling of Chattahoochee also retired after eight seasons. 

    But there are some 18 former Georgia players set to make their NFL debuts. Those include Stephenson's Montez Sweat, a first-round pick of the Washington Redskins, and former AJC Super 11 players Tre Lamar of Roswell, Ken Webster of Stockbridge and Mecole Hardman of Elbert County. 

    The NFL team with the most Georgia players is the New York Giants with nine. The home-state Falcons have six. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only NFL team with no Georgia players. 

    The NFL has not released the totals by state, but it is likely that Georgia ranks fourth in players, as it did in 2018. According to the NFL, Georgia had 123 players on 2018 opening-week rosters. That trailed Florida (211), California (185) and Texas (175) and led fifth-place Ohio (76). 

    The list below includes Georgia players on 53-man rosters, injured reserve or suspended lists. They do not include those on practice squads. 

    NFL rosters change daily, and NFL high school data must be researched, as it is not provided officially by the league. We welcome notice of omissions or mistakes and will update this list accordingly on AJC.com. 

    Players are listed alphabetically by high school. List includes where they played in college and current NFL team: 

    LB Vic Beasley, Adairsville, Clemson, Falcons 
    QB Joshua Dobbs, Alpharetta, Tennessee, Steelers 
    WR Jakobi Meyers*, Arabia Mountain, N.C. State, Patriots 
    WR Breshad Perriman, Arabia Mountain, Central Florida, Buccaneers 
    CB Justin Coleman, Brunswick, Tennessee, Lions 
    CB Darius Slay, Brunswick, Mississippi State, Lions 
    DB Tracy Walker, Brunswick, La.-Lafayette, Lions 
    LS Reid Ferguson, Buford, LSU, Bills 
    DB J.J. Wilcox-ij, Cairo, Georgia Southern, Falcons 
    MLB Jarrad Davis, Camden Co., Florida, Lions 
    DE Darryl Johnson*, Camden Co., N. C. A&T, Bills 
    LS Josh Harris, Carrollton, Auburn, Falcons 
    DB Jonathan Jones, Carrollton, Auburn, Patriots 
    DT Dontavius Russell*, Carrollton, Auburn, Jaguars 
    RB Isaiah Crowell-ij, Carver (Col.), Alabama State, Raiders 
    OT Chris Hubbard, Carver (Col.), UAB, Browns 
    RB Nick Chubb, Cedartown, Georgia, Browns 
    RB Senorise Perry-ij, Chattooga, Louisville, Bills 
    WR Tyreek Hill, Coffee, West Alabama, Chiefs 
    OG Cameron Erving, Colquitt Co., Florida State, Chiefs 
    TE Gerald Everett, Columbia, S. Alabama, Rams 
    OT Eric Smith, Columbia, Virginia, Giants 
    P Chris Jones, Coosa, Carson-Newman, Cowboys 
    FB Alex Armah, Dacula, West Georgia, Panthers 
    OG Corey Levin, Dacula, Chattanooga, Broncos 
    OLB Leonard Floyd, Dodge Co., Georgia, Bears 
    DT Montravius Adams, Dooly Co., Auburn, Packers 
    SS Shawn Williams, Early Co., Georgia, Bengals 
    DT Sheldon Rankins, Eastside, Louisville, Saints 
    WR Mecole Hardman*, Elbert Co., Georgia, Chiefs 
    DE Isaac Rochell, ELCA, Notre Dame, Chargers 
    CB Buster Skrine, Etowah, Chattanooga, Bears 
    LB A.J. Johnson, Gainesville, Tennessee, Broncos 
    DE Jeremiah Ledbetter-ij, Gainesville, Arkansas, Buccaneers 
    QB Deshaun Watson, Gainesville, Clemson, Texans 
    RB Wayne Gallman, Grayson, Clemson, Giants 
    DT Robert Nkemdiche-pup, Grayson, Mississippi, Dolphins 
    WR Kalif Raymond, GAC, Holy Cross, Titans 
    WR Darius Slayton*, GAC, Auburn, Giants 
    DE Ronald Blair, Greene Co., App. State, 49ers 
    DE Arden Key, Hapeville, LSU, Raiders 
    OLB Jordan Jenkins, Harris Co., Georgia, Jets 
    DE Dalvin Tomlinson, Henry Co., Alabama, Giants 
    OG James Carpenter, Hephzibah, Alabama, Falcons 
    OLB Bradley Chubb, Hillgrove, N.C. State, Broncos 
    RB Kenyan Drake, Hillgrove, Alabama, Dolphins 
    TE Evan Engram, Hillgrove, Mississippi, Giants 
    OLB D'Andre Walker*-ij, Hughes, Georgia, Titans 
    CB Cameron Sutton, Jonesboro, Tennessee, Steelers 
    OT Donnell Greene*-ij, Kell, Minnesota, Jaguars 
    ILB Wesley Woodyard, LaGrange, Kentucky, Titans 
    MLB Raekwon McMillan, Liberty Co., Ohio State, Dolphins 
    WR Preston Williams, Lovejoy, Colorado State, Dolphins

    OT Elijah Wilkinson, Lovejoy, Ga. Southern, Broncos 
    DB Grant Haley, Lovett, Penn State, Giants 
    LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, Lowndes, Louisville, Redskins 
    CB Kenny Moore, Lowndes, Valdosta State, Colts 
    FS Kevin Byard, M.L. King, Middle Tenn., Titans 
    ILB Roquan Smith, Macon Co., Georgia, Bears 
    ILB Natrez Patrick, Mays, Georgia, Rams 
    OG Kofi Amichia-ij, McEachern, South Florida, Panthers 
    OT Chuma Edoga*, McEachern, Southern Cal, Jets 
    DE Allen Bailey, McIntosh Co., Miami, Falcons 
    RB Peyton Barber, Milton, Auburn, Buccaneers 
    DE Carl Lawson, Milton, Auburn, Bengals 
    DT Grover Stewart, Mitchell Co., Albany State, Colts 
    WR Michael Gallup, Monroe Area, Colorado State, Cowboys 
    DE Stephon Tuitt, Monroe Area, Notre Dame, Steelers 
    OLB Alec Ogletree, Newnan, Georgia, Giants 
    LB Lorenzo Carter, Norcross, Georgia, Giants 
    TE Jason Croom, Norcross, Tennessee, Bills 
    WR Geremy Davis, Norcross, Connecticut, Chargers 
    OG Max Garcia-pup, Norcross, Florida, Cardinals 
    TE Chris Herndon-sus, Norcross, Miami (Fla.), Jets 
    RB Alvin Kamara, Norcross, Tennessee, Saints 
    SS Morgan Burnett, North Clayton, Georgia Tech, Browns 
    DT Kyle Love, North Clayton, Miss. State, Panthers 
    TE Darren Waller, North Cobb, Georgia Tech, Raiders 
    TE Jared Cook, North Gwinnett, South Carolina, Saints 
    OT Ja'Wuan James, North Gwinnett, Tennessee, Broncos

    TE C.J. Uzomah, North Gwinnett, Auburn, Bengals 
    WR Chris Conley, North Paulding, Georgia, Jaguars 
    DB Brandon Facyson, Northgate, Virginia Tech, Chargers 
    K Wil Lutz, Northgate, Georgia State, Saints 
    WR Robert Davis, Northside (W.R.), Georgia State, Redskins 
    DT Abry Jones, Northside (W.R.), Georgia, Jaguars 
    CB Steven Nelson, Northside (W.R.), Oregon State, Steelers 
    DT Isaiah Mack, NW Whitfield, Chattanooga, Titans 
    RB Chris Carson, Parkview, Oklahoma State, Seahawks 
    WR Demarcus Robinson, Peach Co., Florida, Chiefs 
    OT Orlando Brown, Peachtree Ridge, Oklahoma, Ravens 
    DE Cameron Heyward, Peachtree Ridge, Ohio State, Steelers 
    LB Kevin Minter, Peachtree Ridge, LSU, Buccaneers 
    CB Bradley Roby, Peachtree Ridge, Ohio State, Texans 
    CB Casey Hayward, Perry, Vanderbilt, Chargers 
    OLB Thomas Davis, Randolph-Clay, Georgia, Chargers 
    SS Vonn Bell, Ridgeland, Ohio State, Saints 
    OT Cordy Glenn, Riverdale, Georgia, Bengals 
    DT Grady Jarrett, Rockdale Co., Clemson, Falcons 
    LB Tre Lamar*-ij, Roswell, Clemson, Lions 
    P Ty Long, Roswell, UAB, Chargers

    CB Mike Hilton, Sandy Creek, Ole Miss, Steelers 
    CB Isaiah Johnson, Sandy Creek, Georgia Tech, Raiders 
    DB Dee Virgin, Seminole Co., West Alabama, Lions 
    DE Stephen Weatherly, Shiloh, Vanderbilt, Vikings 
    DT Justin Jones, South Cobb, N.C. State, Chargers 
    CB Rock Ya-Sin*, SW DeKalb, Temple, Colts 
    RB Jerick McKinnon-ij, Sprayberry, Georgia Southern, 49ers 
    DB Brynden Trawick, Sprayberry, Troy, Ravens 
    P Sam Martin, Starr's Mill, App. State, Lions 
    DE Justin Houston, Statesboro, Georgia, Colts 
    RB Mike Davis, Stephenson, South Carolina, Bears 
    DE Bruce Irvin, Stephenson, West Virginia, Panthers 
    DB Kenny Ladler-ij, Stephenson, Vanderbilt, Giants 
    OLB Preston Smith, Stephenson, Miss. State, Packers 
    LB Montez Sweat*, Stephenson, Miss. State, Redskins 
    DB Ken Webster*, Stockbridge, Ole Miss, Dolphins 
    DE Austin Bryant*, Thomas Central, Clemson, Lions 
    CB A.J. Bouye, Tucker, Central Florida, Jaguars 
    WR Dwayne Harris, Tucker, East Carolina, Raiders 
    DE Jonathan Ledbetter*, Tucker, Georgia, Dolphins 
    CB Duke Shelley*, Tucker, Kansas State, Bears 
    DB Neiko Thorpe, Tucker, Auburn, Seahawks 
    DB Darqueze Dennard-pup, Twiggs Co., Michigan State, Bengals 
    TE Jordan Akins, Union Grove, Central Florida, Texans 
    DT Cortez Broughton*, Veterans, Cincinnati, Chargers 
    FS Reshad Jones, Washington, Georgia, Dolphins 
    C David Andrews-ij, Wesleyan, Georgia, Patriots 
    WR Demaryius Thomas, West Laurens, Georgia Tech, Patriots 
    QB Cam Newton, Westlake, Auburn, Panthers 
    K Harrison Butker, Westminster, Georgia Tech, Chiefs 
    OT Trent Brown, Westover, Florida, Raiders 
    DB Kareem Jackson, Westside (Mac.), Alabama, Broncos 
    OLB Bud Dupree, Wilkinson Co., Kentucky, Steelers 
    DB Chandon Sullivan, Winder-Barrow, Georgia State, Packers 
    DE Henry Anderson, Woodward Academy, Stanford, Jets 
    P A.J. Cole*, Woodward Academy, N.C. State, Raiders 

    Notes: ij - Injured reserve; pup - Physically unable to perform; sus - Suspended list; * - Rookie 

