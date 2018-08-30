Longest losing streaks in Georgia high school football

Berkmar broke the state's longest losing streak last week with a 44-0 victory over Cross Keys. Berkmar is one of seven schools that were winless in 2017 that have won games in 2018. The others are Cass, Cherokee, Forsyth Central, Johnson of Gainesville, Landmark Christian and Pacelli. Thirteen other schools have losing streaks of at least 11 games.
25 - Coahulla Creek
24 - Johnson (Savannah)
22 - Gilmer
19 - East Laurens
17 - Long County
16 - LaGrange
14 - Rutland
13 - Worth County
12 - Creekside
12 - Twiggs County
12 - Cross Keys
12 - Osborne
11 - Bryan County
