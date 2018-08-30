  • Longest losing streaks in Georgia high school football

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Berkmar broke the state's longest losing streak last week with a 44-0 victory over Cross Keys. Berkmar is one of seven schools that were winless in 2017 that have won games in 2018. The others are Cass, Cherokee, Forsyth Central, Johnson of Gainesville, Landmark Christian and Pacelli. Thirteen other schools have losing streaks of at least 11 games.

    25 - Coahulla Creek 

    24 - Johnson (Savannah) 

    22 - Gilmer 

    19 - East Laurens 

    17 - Long County 

    16 - LaGrange 

    14 - Rutland 

    13 - Worth County 

    12 - Creekside 

    12 - Twiggs County 

    12 - Cross Keys 

    12 - Osborne 

    11 - Bryan County 

    RELATED: Stoneman Douglas High heads to Milton for Freedom Bowl

    RELATED: UGA, Auburn recruits top Player of the Year watch, Buford RB surging

    RELATED: Local high school football coach placed on leave

    RELATED: Top 10 high school football games this week

    Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories