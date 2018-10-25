List: 12 games in GHSA history that ended with a 3-2 score

Sandy Creek defeated LaGrange last week by the unusual score of 3-2. Special teams accounted for all points. Sandy Creek took a 3-0 lead on David Gonzales' 27-yard field goal with 8:17 left in the first half. Minutes later, LaGrange scored two points when a snap went over the head of Sandy Creek's punter and out of the end zone. It wound up being the 12th game in GHSA history to end 3-2. Interestingly, Billy Henderson and Dale Williams were head coaches in two of them. Henderson coached Willingham of Macon to a 3-2 victory over Williams' Baker of Columbus team in 1968. Henderson would get another 3-2 win at Clarke Central in 1983 against Warner Robins and Robert Davis. And Williams would win 3-2 while at Waycross in 1984 against Pierce County.
1968 - Glynn Academy d. Groves
1968 - Willingham d. Baker
1971 - Hapeville d. South Gwinnett
1977 - Roswell d. Milton
1983 - Clarke Central d. Warner Robins
1984 - Waycross d. Pierce County
1985 - Central Gwinnett d. Newton
1985 - Norcross d. South Gwinnett
1987 - North Hall d. Oglethorpe County
1999 - Clarkston d. Columbia
2015 - Jackson d. Peach County
2018 - Sandy Creek d. LaGrange
